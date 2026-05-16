Zidya's Task is Difficult and Crucial

The task of Prime Minister-elect Ali al-Zidya is considered difficult and crucial, as the United States expects him to be free of terrorism and capable of building a bright future for Iraq. The task is more complex due to the American insistence on dismantling the Popular Mobilization Forces, withdrawing from the Iranian influence, and the Iraqi government's refusal to accept any personality for the Ministry post from the factions and the political bloc. The task is also complicated by the presence of political, security, legal, economic, and social issues that need to be addressed. The task is further complicated by the American claim of an Israeli camp in the Iraqi desert during the recent clashes with Iran, and the previous government's deception about the case. The task is also complicated by the Kurdish issue, which requires a visit to Arbil to ensure Kurdish support, and the resolution of issues such as the salaries of employees and others. The task is also complicated by the American demand for the transformation of the Popular Mobilization Forces into a state-led formation, and the American demand for the exclusion of any party that possesses a military wing from the government. The task is also complicated by the American demand for the amendment of the constitution, and the demand for the appointment of the head of the government as the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, which is contrary to the constitution. The task is also complicated by the American demand for the exclusion of any party that possesses a military wing from the government. The task is also complicated by the American demand for the exclusion of any party that possesses a military wing from the government. The task is also complicated by the American demand for the exclusion of any party that possesses a military wing from the government.

يُراد من حكومة الزيدي، وفقا للبيت الأبيض، أن تكون حكومته خالية من الإرهاب، وقادرة على بناء مستقبل مشرق للعراق. اليوم تشبه تقريبا مرحلة ما قبل العام 2003، حيث كانت الغاية من اجتماعات المعارضة العراقيّة مع واشنطن لترتيب مرحلة خالية من التفرّد بالحكم ومليئة بالديمقراطيّة وحقوق الإنسان، واليوم، بعد 23 عاما، يُراد من حكومة الزيدي، وفقا للبيت الأبيض، أن تكون حكومته خالية من الإرهاب، وقادرة على بناء مستقبل مشرق للعراق.

وأكّد الرئيس الأمريكيّ دونالد ترامب، الذي هاتف الزيدي بعد تكليفه بتشكيل الحكومة، أنّ هذه بداية فصل جديد بين العراق والولايات المتحدة يَزْخُر بالازدهار والاستقرار





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Iraq Prime Minister-Elect Ali Al-Zidya United States Terrorism Military Forces Political Bloc Factions Israeli Camp Iran Kurdish Issue American Demand American Insistence Deception Constitution Military Wing State-Led Formation Head Of The Government Commander-In-Chief Of The Armed Forces

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