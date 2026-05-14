Zhang Xiaoming: Taiwan issue key to China-US relations

Chinese leader Zhang Xiaoming emphasized that the Taiwan issue is the most important in China-US relations. He warned that if not handled properly, the countries could clash or even go to war, which would put China-US relations in a very dangerous situation.

وشدد شي على أن "مسألة تايوان هي القضية الأهم في العلاقات الصينية- الأمريكية". وقال شي: "إذا تم التعامل مع هذه المسألة بشكل سليم، فإن العلاقات بين البلدين يمكن أن تحافظ على الاستقرار العام.

وإذا لم يتم التعامل مع الأمر بشكل صحيح، فقد يتصادم البلدان أو حتى يدخلان في صراع، مما يدفع العلاقات الصينية- الأمريكية برمتها إلى وضع خطير للغاية", بحسب ما نقلت عنه وكالة "شينخوا". وقال الزعيم الصيني، إن وفدين تجاريين من الولايات المتحدة والصين اجتمعا، الأربعاء، وأجريا مناقشات إيجابية، طبقا لوكالة "شينخوا" الصينية الرسمية.

وأضاف شي: "لقد ثبت مرارا وتكرار أنه لا يوجد رابحون في الحرب التجارية، وأن جوهر العلاقات الاقتصادية والتجارية بين الصين والولايات المتحدة يتمثل في المنفعة المتبادلة والتعاون القائم على الربح للطرفين. وفي مواجهة الخلافات والاحتكاكات، تمثل المشاورات المتكافئة الخيار الصحيح الوحيد", حسبما أوردت وكالة "شينخوا". وتابع الزعيم الصيني: "توصلت الفرق الاقتصادية والتجارية من كلا الجانبين ، الأربعاء، إلى نتيجة متوازنة وإيجابية بشكل عام، وهو ما يعتبر خبرا سارا لشعبي البلدين وللعالم".

والتقى المبعوثان التجاريان للولايات المتحدة والصين في كوريا الجنوبية، الأربعاء، قبل ساعات من وصول الرئيس ترامب إلى بكين. ويُتوقع أن تشكل الرسوم الجمركية موضوعا رئيسيا في المحادثات، حيث لا تزال الولايات المتحدة والصين في هدنة مؤقتة بعد الرسوم الجمركية المتبادلة التي فُرضت العام الماضي





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China-US Relations Taiwan Issue Zhang Xiaoming Trump-Xi Summit Trade Tensions

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