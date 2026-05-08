Youth Team Defender Ali Al-Bulayhi Apologizes to Fans and Club President for Celebration Controversy

Ali Al-Bulayhi, a youth team defender, has issued an official apology to the youth fans and the club president Abdulaziz Al-Malik, following the controversy that accompanied his celebration after scoring a goal in the last match. He confirmed that his actions were driven by spontaneous joy and had no intention to offend or belittle the Al-Shabab club.

The youth team defender Ali Al-Bulayhi has issued an official apology to the youth fans and the club president Abdulaziz Al-Malik, following the controversy that accompanied his celebration after scoring a goal in the last match.

He confirmed in his message that his actions were driven by spontaneous joy, with no intention to offend or belittle the Al-Shabab club, emphasizing his great pride in the youth entity and his appreciation for its fans. In his message, he said: 'I apologize to the prestigious youth entity and its loyal fans, and to the club president Abdulaziz Al-Malik for what I did during my celebration of scoring the goal, confirming that my expression of joy was spontaneous without the intention to offend or belittle Al-Shabab, which I cherish and take pride in, and I carry within me a lot of appreciation and pride for the youth fans.





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Ali Al-Bulayhi Youth Team Controversy Celebration Apology

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