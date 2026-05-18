Yemeni President Rashed Al-Harithi Emphasizes Urgent Implementation of the Agreement

Yemeni President Rashed Al-Harithi emphasized the need to expedite the implementation of the agreement according to the agreed procedures and schedules, leading to the release of all detainees. He met with the Government Negotiation Team led by Hadi Hij, in a meeting in the Saudi capital of Riyadh. He listened to the Government team's brief overview of the latest negotiations held in the Jordanian capital of Amman under the auspices of the United Nations. The latest negotiations resulted in an agreement announced on Thursday, to release 1750 detainees and abductees from both sides, the largest prisoner exchange in Yemen since the start of the war 12 years ago. However, the implementation of the agreement has not yet begun.

رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني رشاد العليمي شدد على ضرورة الإسراع في تنفيذ الاتفاق وفق الآليات والجداول الزمنية المتفق عليها، وصولا إلى إطلاق جميع المحتجزين.

وذكرته وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ) أن العليمي استقبل الفريق الحكومي المفاوض المعني بملف المحتجزين برئاسة هادي هيج، في لقاء بالعاصمة السعودية الرياض. واستمع العليمي من الوفد الحكومي إلى إحاطة موجزة حول نتائج المفاوضات التي انعقدت جولتها الأخيرة في العاصمة الأردنية عمان برعاية الأمم المتحدة. وأفضت المفاوضات الأخيرة إلى اتفاق للإفراج عن 1750 محتجزا ومختطفا من الطرفين، في أوسع صفقة تبادل أسرى في اليمن منذ بدء الحرب في البلاد قبل نحو 12 عاما، لكن لم يبدأ تنفيذها حتى اللحظة.

وتعهد العليمي بمواصلة دعم الفريق المفاوض، وتوفير كل ما يلزم لإنجاح المرحلة المقبلة من التنفيذ، وصولا إلى استكمال الإفراج عن كافة المحتجزين وفق مبدأ الكل مقابل الكل. وشدد على ضرورة الإسراع في تنفيذ الاتفاق وفق الآليات والجداول الزمنية المتفق عليها، بما يضمن عدم إطالة معاناة الأسر أو تعريض هذا الإنجاز لأي عراقيل. واعتبر العليمي أن النجاح في المسار الإنساني يعزز الثقة بإمكانية تحقيق تقدم في ملفات أخرى تخدم تطلعات اليمنيين إلى السلام والاستقرار.

وأشار إلى أن الدولة اليمنية تنظر إلى جميع المحتجزين في مختلف الأماكن بمن فيهم أولئك المغرر بهم من جانب المليشيات، باعتبارهم مواطنين تقع مسؤولية حمايتهم وصون حقوقهم وإعادة تأهيلهم على عاتق الدولة. وأكد العليمي التزام الحكومة بالمضي قدما نحو إغلاق هذا الملف الإنساني بصورة كاملة، والعمل على تصفير ملف المحتجزين والمخفيين قسرا في مختلف مناطق البلاد.

وسبق أن اتفقت الحكومة اليمنية مع الحوثيين في سلطنة عمان يوم 23 ديسمبر/ كانون الأول 2025 على تبادل نحو ألفين و900 أسير ومعتقل، لكن تعثر تنفيذه قبل أن يتم الإعلان عن توقيع هذا الاتفاق في الأردن، وذلك بعد مشاورات استمرت أكثر من 3 أشهر. ويشهد اليمن منذ أبريل/ نيسان 2022 تهدئة لحرب بين قوات الحكومة الشرعية وعناصر جماعة الحوثي، المسيطرة على محافظات ومدن بينها العاصمة صنعاء (شمال) منذ 21 سبتمبر/ أيلول 2014.

ودمرت الحرب معظم القطاعات في اليمن، وتسببت في إحدى أكثر الأزمات الإنسانية كارثية في العالم، وسط تحركات أممية مستمرة للدفع بعملية السلام في البلاد





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Yemeni President Rashed Al-Harithi Agreement Release Of Detainees Exchange Of Prisoners Hadi Hij Government Negotiation Team Saudi Capital Of Riyadh Jordanian Capital Of Amman United Nations Prisoner Exchange In Yemen Start Of The War 12 Years Ago Detainees And Abductees From Both Sides Largest Prisoner Exchange In Yemen Expedite The Implementation Of The Agreement Agreed Procedures And Schedules Leading To The Release Of All Detainees Urgent Implementation Of The Agreement Expedite The Implementation Of The Agreement Agreed Procedures And Schedules Leading To The Release Of All Detainees Urgent Implementation Of The Agreement Agreed Procedures And Schedules Leading To The Release Of All Detainees Urgent Implementation Of The Agreement

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