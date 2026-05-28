Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi Dies at 81

Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, who served as the second president of the Republic of Yemen after unification and led the country during a complex transitional period, has passed away at the age of 81. Hadi was born on September 1, 1945, in the village of Zakin in the Al-Wadiah district of Abyan province. He began his professional career by joining the military sector, graduating from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 1966 and earning a Master of Science in Military Studies from the National Military Academy in Egypt in 1970. He also obtained a Master of Science in Military Leadership from the Frunze Military Academy in the former Soviet Union. Hadi served as the second president of Yemen after unification, taking office officially in 2012 during the transitional period following the 2011 protests. He later resigned in April 2022 and transferred his powers to the Presidential Council of National Unity.

ثاني رئيس للجمهورية بعد الوحدة وقاد البلاد خلال مرحلة انتقالية معقدة شغل هادي عدة مناصب عسكرية وسياسية بارزة خلال مسيرته توفي اليوم الخميس الرئيس اليمني السابق عبد ربه منصور هادي عن عمر يناهز الـ81 عاماً وذلك إثر تعرضه لوعكة صحية ولد هادي في الأول من سبتمبر عام 1945 بقرية ذكين في مديرية الوضيع بمحافظة أبين بدأ مسيرته المهنية بالالتحاق بالقطاع العسكري حيث تخرج من أكاديمية ساندهيرست العسكرية الملكية البريطانية عام 1966 ونال ماجستير العلوم العسكرية من أكاديمية ناصر العسكرية بمصر عام 1970 كما حصل على درجة الماجستير في القيادة العسكرية من أكاديمية فرونزا في الاتحاد السوفيتي السابق يعد عبد ربه منصور هادي ثاني رئيس للجمهورية اليمنية بعد الوحدة حيث تولى السلطة رسمياً عام 2012 ضمن المرحلة الانتقالية التي أعقبت احتجاجات عام 2011 قبل أن يعلن تنحيه عن الحكم في أبريل 2022 ونقل صلاحياته إلى مجلس القيادة الرئاسي شغل هادي عدة مناصب عسكرية وسياسية بارزة خلال مسيرته أبرزها منصب نائب الرئيس لسنوات طويلة قبل وصوله إلى سدة الحكم كما ارتبط اسمه بإدارة واحدة من أكثر المراحل تعقيداً في تاريخ اليمن الحديث في ظل الحرب والانقسام السياسي والأمني الذي شهدته البلاد وكان هادي شخصية محورية عاصرت واشتركت في صياغة الكثير من التحولات السياسية والعسكرية في تاريخ اليمن المعاصر وصولاً إلى تفويضه كامل صلاحياته لمجلس القيادة الرئاسي في أبريل 202.

ثاني رئيس للجمهورية بعد الوحدة وقاد البلاد خلال مرحلة انتقالية معقدة شغل هادي عدة مناصب عسكرية وسياسية بارزة خلال مسيرته توفي اليوم الخميس الرئيس اليمني السابق عبد ربه منصور هادي عن عمر يناهز الـ81 عاماً وذلك إثر تعرضه لوعكة صحية ولد هادي في الأول من سبتمبر عام 1945 بقرية ذكين في مديرية الوضيع بمحافظة أبين بدأ مسيرته المهنية بالالتحاق بالقطاع العسكري حيث تخرج من أكاديمية ساندهيرست العسكرية الملكية البريطانية عام 1966 ونال ماجستير العلوم العسكرية من أكاديمية ناصر العسكرية بمصر عام 1970 كما حصل على درجة الماجستير في القيادة العسكرية من أكاديمية فرونزا في الاتحاد السوفيتي السابق يعد عبد ربه منصور هادي ثاني رئيس للجمهورية اليمنية بعد الوحدة حيث تولى السلطة رسمياً عام 2012 ضمن المرحلة الانتقالية التي أعقبت احتجاجات عام 2011 قبل أن يعلن تنحيه عن الحكم في أبريل 2022 ونقل صلاحياته إلى مجلس القيادة الرئاسي شغل هادي عدة مناصب عسكرية وسياسية بارزة خلال مسيرته أبرزها منصب نائب الرئيس لسنوات طويلة قبل وصوله إلى سدة الحكم كما ارتبط اسمه بإدارة واحدة من أكثر المراحل تعقيداً في تاريخ اليمن الحديث في ظل الحرب والانقسام السياسي والأمني الذي شهدته البلاد وكان هادي شخصية محورية عاصرت واشتركت في صياغة الكثير من التحولات السياسية والعسكرية في تاريخ اليمن المعاصر وصولاً إلى تفويضه كامل صلاحياته لمجلس القيادة الرئاسي في أبريل 202





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Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi Second President Of Yemen Unification Transitional Period Military Career Diplomatic Career Leadership Leadership Transition Military Leadership Diplomatic Leadership

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