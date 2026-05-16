Watkins makes strong case for England spot ahead of World Cup

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins made a strong case for a place in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad after his impressive form and goals ahead of the tournament.

واتكينز يجب أن يكون في قائمة إنجلترا بكأس العالم كان أولي واتكينز يمر بفترة صعبة للغاية؛ حيث كان بعيداً تماماً عن مستواه، ويعاني من قلة الأهداف، واستُبعد من قائمة المنتخب الإنجليزي خلال فترة التوقف الدولي في مارس (آذار) الماضي، وهو ما جعل فرص مشاركته مع منتخب الأسود الثلاثة في كأس العالم هذا الصيف موضع شك كبير.

ولكن قبل شهر واحد من انطلاق المونديال في أميركا الشمالية، استعاد المهاجم الإنجليزي تألقه، ومن المؤكد أن مستواه الحالي يجعل من الصعب استبعاده من القائمة التي سيعلن عنها المدير الفني الألماني توماس توخيل لكأس العالم. إن الأداء الرائع الذي قدمه واتكينز أمام ليفربول، وتسجيله هدفين في فوز فريقه الساحق على «الريدز» بأربعة أهداف مقابل هدفين، والذيضمن لأستون فيلا مكانه في دوري أبطال أوروبا العام المقبل، يجعله حالياً أفضل مهاجم إنجليزي من حيث المستوى في الوقت الحالي، لدرجة أنه-حسب موقع «بي بي سي»- يتفوق حتى على هاري كين.

وقال قائد أستون فيلا، جون ماكجين: كان من الواضح أنه شعر بخيبة أمل كبيرة في مارس الماضي، ولكن ذلك حفَّزه لبذل مجهود أكبر، وقد تعامل مع هذا الأمر بأفضل طريقة ممكنة. نحن محظوظون للغاية بوجوده معنا، فما قدمه لهذا النادي في المواسم القليلة الماضية كان مذهلاً. أعتقد أنه ضمن مكانه في قائمة إنجلترا في المونديال. سجل واتكينز 12 هدفاً في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز هذا الموسم، و9 منها جاءت منذ استبعاده من معسكر المنتخب الوطني في مارس الماضي. وبه ارتقى إلى المباراة النهائية للدوري الأوروبي. ‏..





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