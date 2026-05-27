Washington Tests Influence in Caucasus Amid Armenia and Georgia Tensions

The U.S. is testing its influence in the Caucasus region, particularly in Armenia and Georgia, amid tensions between the two countries and the broader geopolitical landscape. The region, strategically located between Russia, Turkey, Iran, and the Black Sea, has become a testing ground for the U.S. administration's ability to leverage diplomacy for long-term gains. The visit of U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, to Yerevan and his signing of a strategic partnership agreement and a memorandum on critical minerals with Armenian Foreign Minister, Ararat Mirzoyan, is a clear indication of Washington's desire to diversify its energy and mineral supply routes away from Russia and Iran.

واشنطن تختبر نفوذها في القوقاز بين رهان أرمينيا وثغرة جورجيالم تعد منطقة جنوب القوقاز هامشاً بعيداً في حسابات واشنطن. فالمنطقة الصغيرة الواقعة بين روسيا وتركيا وإيران وبحر قزوين تحوّلت، بفعل الحرب الأوكرانية - الروسية وتراجع الثقة بالنظام الأمني القديم، اختباراً مباشراً لقدرة إدارة الرئيس الأميركي، دونالد ترمب، على تحويل الدبلوماسية التعاقدية نفوذاً مستداماً.

زيارة وزير الخارجية، ماركو روبيو، إلى يريفان، وتوقيعه مع نظيره الأرميني، أرارات ميرزويان، اتفاق شراكة استراتيجية ومذكرة بشأن المعادن الحرجة، إضافة إلى إطار تعاون بشأن «طريق ترمب للسلام والازدهار الدوليين»، جاءت لتؤكد أن واشنطن لا تريد ترك الممرات والطاقة والمعادن في القوقاز لموسكو وطهران وبكين. غير أن المفارقة أن هذه الاندفاعة الأميركية نحو أرمينيا تتزامن مع تآكل موقع واشنطن في جورجيا؛ الحليف السابق الذي ينزلق، وفق محللين، أكثر فأكثر نحو فلك إيران، بتأثير واضح من روسيا، في ظل حكومة أقل اكتراثاً بالشراكة الغربية.

في الشكل، حملت زيارة روبيو إلى يريفان رسالة دعم واضحة لرئيس الوزراء، نيكول باشينيان، قبل الانتخابات البرلمانية المقررة في 7 يونيو (حزيران) المقبل. وفي المضمون، مثّرت محاولة أميركية لتثبيت التحول الأرميني غرباً بعد سنوات من الاعتماد الأمني والاقتصادي على روسيا





aawsat_News / 🏆 16. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Caucasus Region Armenia Georgia U.S. Influence Russia Turkey Iran Black Sea Diplomacy Energy Supply Routes Minerals Strategic Partnership Memorandum On Critical Minerals U.S. Administration Marco Rubio Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan U.S. Secretary Of State Tensions Between Armenia And Georgia Tensions Between Russia And The West Tensions Between Iran And The West U.S. Influence In The Caucasus Region U.S. Desire To Diversify Its Energy And Minera U.S. Testing Its Influence In The Caucasus Reg U.S. Testing Its Ability To Leverage Diplomacy U.S. Testing Its Ability To Diversify Its Ener U.S. Testing Its Ability To Build A New Gatewa U.S. Testing Its Ability To Build A New Gatewa

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

American-Iranian Tensions Escalate as Military Strikes Erupt in Gulf WatersThe American-Iranian tension has entered a hotter field phase, following military strikes exchanged in the Gulf waters, amid American assurances that the operations were conducted 'in self-defense.' Meanwhile, the Iranian media announced casualties in an attack targeting boats south of Lark Island near Bandar Abbas, while the U.S. Central Command announced the execution of 'defensive strikes' in southern Iran, targeting missile launch platforms and boats that it claimed were attempting to plant mines and threaten American forces and maritime navigation.

Read more »

American Secretary of State: Iran Talks May Take Days, US Strikes Iran, Qatar Talks, Russia-US Relations, Qatar's Alleged 12 Billion Dollar Offer to Iran, Saudi Arabia's Position on Israel-PalestineThe Secretary of State, Mark Robio, stated that the negotiations with Iran on a settlement agreement may take a few days. He also mentioned that the talks between the two parties continued today in Qatar. Regarding the recent US strikes on Iran, he said that the blockade should remain open and would remain open in some way or another. The Secretary of State also mentioned that he had a phone call with the Russian Secretary of State, Sergei Lavrov, to discuss the situation in Ukraine and the relations between Moscow and Washington. The Qatari Foreign Ministry denied the reports that Qatar offered 12 billion dollars to Iran to reach an agreement with the US.

Read more »

Counsellor General of Iran in Hyderabad India Criticizes US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for Visiting Taj Mahal Amid Middle East CrisisThe Counsellor General of Iran in Hyderabad India has criticized US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for visiting the Taj Mahal, a famous monument built by the love of an Iranian emperor's wife, during his official visit to India. The Counsellor General of Iran expressed disappointment in the visit, stating that Rubio should have known the history and architecture of the monument, and that it was built by Iranian architects. The Counsellor General of Iran also mentioned that the US government threatens to wipe out Iranian civilization, while the Saudi source mentioned in the news mentions that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not sign a peace treaty with Israel until a clear path towards establishing a Palestinian state is established.

Read more »

سباق تصعيد عسكري strengthens tensions between US and IranTensions escalate between the US and Iran amid US airstrikes on Iran and diplomatic efforts in Doha

Read more »

Trump Threatens to Strike Oman Over Iran TensionsPresident Trump has threatened to attack Oman if it attempts to control the strategic Strait of Hormuz with Iran, adding the Gulf Arab nation to a list of 15 countries he has threatened or attacked since taking office, including Iran, Iraq, Nigeria, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen.

Read more »