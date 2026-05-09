Washington removes reference to UNSC Chapter VII in Iran resolution, ahead of Trump's China visit

The United States has removed a reference to Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter from the updated draft resolution on Iran, which was presented to the UN Security Council on Thursday. This change indicates a shift in the approach towards Iran, as Chapter VII allows for the use of force, while the revised draft maintains a tough stance on Iran, including a provision for a renewed council meeting if Iran does not comply with 'effective measures, including sanctions, to ensure freedom of navigation in the region.' The timing of this development is significant, as President Trump is set to visit China next week, where it is expected that the Iran issue will be at the forefront of discussions.

يأتي ذلك قبيل زيارة مرتقبة للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى الصين الأسبوع المقبل، حيث يُتوقع أن تتصدر الحرب مع إيران جدول المباحثات. وبحسب ما نقلت وكالة رويترز عن دبلوماسيين، فقد أزالت واشنطن من النسخة المحدثة لمشروع القرار، التي وُزعت على أعضاء مجلس الأمن الخميس، بندا يستند إلى الفصل السابع من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة، والذي يتيح للمجلس فرض إجراءات تشمل العقوبات أو العمل العسكري.

ورغم ذلك، أبقت المسودة على لهجة مشددة تجاه إيران، بما في ذلك بند ينص على أن المجلس سيجتمع مجددا في حال عدم الامتثال للنظر في 'إجراءات فعالة... بما في ذلك العقوبات، لضمان حرية الملاحة في المنطقة'. فيما لم يُحدد بعد موعد تصويت مجلس الأمن على مشروع القرار.

وبدأت الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل حربا على إيران في 28 فبراير/ شباط الماضي، قبل أن ترد طهران بهجمات على إسرائيل وضد ما قالت إنها 'مواقع ومصالح أمريكية' في المنطقة، لتُعلن واشنطن وطهران لاحقا، في 8 أبريل/ نيسان الفائت، هدنة مؤقتة بوساطة باكستانية. وعقب تعثر الجولة الأولى من المفاوضات بين الجانبين في باكستان، أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب، في 13 من الشهر ذاته، فرض حصار على موانئ إيران وعلى أي سفينة تمر عبر مضيق هرمز بعد الحصول على إذن من طهران





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United States Iran China Trump Chapter VII United Nations Charter United Nations Security Council Draft Resolution Freedom Of Navigation Sanctions Militant Attacks Negotiations Pakistan Chapter VII Of The United Nations Charter United Nations Security Council Draft Resolution Freedom Of Navigation Sanctions Militant Attacks Negotiations Pakistan

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