World Health Organization Director General Tries to Calm Fears Over Hanta Virus Ship

The Director General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has sent a message to the residents of Tenerife, one of the Canary Islands, after concerns arose regarding a ship carrying passengers infected with Hanta virus. He reassures the residents that the risk to them is low and that the virus on the ship is a dangerous one that has caused three deaths.

قال المدير العام لمنظمة الصحة العالمية، تيدروس أدهانوم غيبريسوس، السبت، إن ركاب السفينة التي رُصدت فيها إصابات بفيروس هانتا سيتم إجلاؤهم بعيدا عن المناطق السكنية، مؤكدا أن سكان جزر الكناري"لن يختلطوا بهؤلاء الأفراد".

وجاء ذلك في رسالة بعث بها إلى سكان تينيريفي إحدى جزر الكناري، بعد تصاعد المخاوف المتعلقة بسفينة"إم في هونديوس"، التي غادرت الأرجنتين متجهة إلى تينيريفي لإجلاء ركابها بعد أن ثبتت إصابة بعضهم بفيروس هانتا. وقال غيبريسوس"أعلم أن كلمة تفشٍّ وباء، ورؤية سفينة تتجه نحو سواحلكم، قد تعيدان إلى الأذهان ذكريات لم نتمكن من نسيانها بالكامل".

وأضاف أن"ألم عام 2020 ما زال حقيقيا، وأنا لا أتجاهل ذلك إطلاقا، لكن هذا ليس كوفيد جديدا، فمستوى الخطر الصحي الحالي لفيروس هانتا لا يزال منخفضا، لقد أكدنا ذلك بشكل قاطع، وأكرره لكم الآن". وأشار إلى أن الفيروس الموجود على متن السفينة هو من نوع"أنديز هانتا فيروس", وهو فيروس خطير تسبب في وفاة 3 أشخاص.

وأكد أن الخطر على سكان تينيريفي الذين يواصلون حياتهم اليومية"منخفض", مضيفا"هذا تقييم منظمة الصحة العالمية، ونحن لا نستهين به، حاليا، لا يوجد أي ركاب على متن السفينة تظهر عليهم أعراض". وتابع"يوجد خبير من منظمة الصحة العالمية على متن السفينة، الإمدادات الطبية جاهزة، أعدت السلطات الإسبانية خطة دقيقة ومفصلة". وأضاف موضحا"سيتم إنزال الركاب في مركبات مغلقة ومحمية عبر ممر مسور بالكامل إلى ميناء غراناديلا الصناعي، بعيدا عن المناطق السكنية، وإعادتهم مباشرة إلى بلدانهم، لن تختلطوا بهم".

وشكر غيبريسوس رئيس الوزراء الإسباني بيدرو سانشيز على استقباله السفينة، مشيرا إلى أن ذلك كان عملا تضامنيا وواجبا أخلاقيا. وختم رسالته بالقول"الفيروسات لا تهتم بالسياسة ولا تعترف بالحدود، وأفضل مناعة نملكها جميعا هو التضامن، وتينيريفي تُظهر هذا التضامن اليوم





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World Health Organization Hanta Virus Ships Travel Health Risks

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