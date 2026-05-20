World leaders' meeting may have eased tensions, but no major progress made, raising chances of China's Xi Jinping visiting US in 2023

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, stated that the recent meeting between the leaders of the world's two largest economies may have eased tensions, but no major progress was made. He emphasized that a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to the US in the coming year could be significant.

قال الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة، أنطونيو جوتيريش، اليوم الأربعاء، إن اجتماع قادة أكبر اقتصادين في العالم الأسبوع الماضي ربما يكون قد خفف حدة التوترات، ولكنه لم يسفر عن تحقيق أي تقدم، ما زاد من احتمال إجراء الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينج زيارة إلى واشنطن في وقت لاحق من العام الجاري.

ولم يتفق شي ونظيره الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في بكين على تمديد هدنة تجارية هشة، ينتهي أمدها في وقت لاحق من العام الجاري، لكن ترمب أشاد بالزعيم الصيني ودعاه لزيارة واشنطن في سبتمبر. وقال جوتيريش في مؤتمر صحافي في طوكيو: «لنكن واضحين، لم يتحقق أي تقدم كبير، وبالتالي فإن زيارة شي إلى واشنطن تكتسب أهمية هائلة».

بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين، الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، برقية تهنئة، إلى رئيس الكاميرون بول بيا، بمناسبة ذكرى اليوم الوطني لبلاده،...28 قتيلا في هجوم بطائرة مسيرة على سوق بكردفان نفى مصدر عسكري في الجيش السوداني، في تصريح لـ«فرانس برس»، استهداف مناطق مدنية، مؤكدا أن «القصف يطال الأهداف العسكرية والعربات... قال مركز تحليل السياسات الأوروبية إن الجدل حول علاقة روسيا بالصين انتهى، فمن الواضح أن البلدين منخرطان في مسعى وثيق وخطير لتغيير... العراق يبدي استعداده للتعاون بشأن الاعتداء على السعودي





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United Nations António Guterres China US Xi Jinping Donald Trump Beijing Tensions Progress Meeting China-US Relations Russia-China Relations Iraq-Saudi Arabia Relations

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