Vitamin C: Boosting Your Immune System and Its Benefits

Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, is a crucial component of the immune system. It plays a vital role in strengthening the immune system and combating diseases. This article discusses the importance of vitamin C, its sources, and its benefits for the body. It also highlights the recommended daily intake and the potential risks of deficiency.

قوة جهاز المناعة أمر حاسم في التصدى لفيروس كورونا. ومن أجل تقويته يحتاج الجسم إلى عناصر غذائية معينة يأتي على رأسها فيتامين سي. تعرف على فواكه وخضروات غنية بهذا الفيتامين، ودوره في التصدي للأمراض والجرعات الموصى بها.

معظم الثديات تنتج فيتامين سي في أجسامها ما عدا البشر. والطعام هو أحد الطرق التي يحصل بها جسم الإنسان على كمية من هذا النوع من العناصر الغذائية الدقيقة القابلة للذوبان في الماء. ويوجد فيتامين سي بكثرة في فاكهة الكيوي والبرتقال الكريفون أو ما يسمى بالليمون الهندي وأيضا في بعض الخضروات مثل البروكلي والفلفل. أهمية تزويد الجسم بالكمية الكافية من فيتامين سي لا تقتصر على كبار السن والمرضى والنباتيين، وإنما أهميته وأهمية وظائفه البيوكيميائية هي نفسها في أي جسم كان.

فيتامين سي هوأحد المغذيات الدقيقة التي لا تمد الجسم بالطاقة فقط، ووإنما ضرورية لوظائفه الأساسية ومنها عمل الخلايا وكذلك الجهاز المناعي. يعمل فيتامين سي كمضاد للأكسدة على التقليل من الأضرار التي تسببها جذور الأوكسجين الحرة للجزيئات الأساسية في الجسم، والتي تنتج خلال عمليات تحويل الطعام إلى طاقة والتي تعرف بالتمثيل الغذائي. وتؤدي الملوثات مثل التبغ إلى الإجهاد التأكسدي الذي يحدث بسبب اختلال في قدرة الجسم على التخلص من الجذور الحرة وزيادة تكوينها. مما يزيد من حاجة الجسم إلى فيتامين سي.

يستخدم جسم الإنسان فيتامين سي الموجود في الفراولة مثلا في حمايته من الجذور الحرة وهو عامل مساعد مهم أيضاً في مجموعة متنوعة من الأنشطة الإنزيمية، مثل تخليق بروتين الكولاجين الذي هو جزء من الأوتار والعظام والغضاريف والجلد. لذلك يمكن أن يشير ضعف التئام الجروح إلى نقص في فيتامين سي. يحتاج الجسم إلى فيتامين سي لمكافحة العدوى. وكمضاد للأكسدة فإن فيتامين سي ليس مسؤولا فقط عن حماية الخلايا، ولكن أيضاً عن الهجمات في حالة الإصابة.

كما يحفز هجرة الخلايا المناعية المعروفة بالعدلات إلى موقع الإصابة ويحفز كذلك البلعمة وهي عملية التخلص من النفايات الخلوية وقتل مسببات الأمراض. النقص الحاد لفيتامين سي يمكن أن يؤدي إلى الإصابة بمرض الأسقربوط، الذي يعرف بالبثع أوعوز الفيتامين سي أيضا. ومن أعراض هذا المرض الخطير ضعف إلتئام الجروح والكدمات وتساقط الشعر والأسنان وآلام المفاصل. وإن عشرة مليغرامات من فيتامين سي يوميا كافية للحماية منه.

حصول الجسم على جرعة كافية من فيتامين سي يرتبط أيضاً بانخفاض خطر الإصابة بارتفاع ضغط الدم وأمراض القلب التاجية والسكتات الدماغية. وفقا لدائرة حماية المستهلك فإن جرعة فيتامين سي اليومية الموصى بها للرجال هي 110 مليغرامات وللنساء 95 مليغراما. لكن باحثين من جامعة ولاية أوريغون الأمريكية يوصون بـ 400 مليغرام لجميع البالغين. وإن تناول جرعة زائدة من الفيتامين غير ضارة إذ يتخلص الجسم منها مع البول.

إن فوائد فيتامين سي هي نفسها سواء أكان على شكل مكمل غذائي أو عبر الغذاء العادي أي الخضار والفاكهة. إعداد:يوليا فيرجين/ إيمان ملو





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Vitamin C Immune System Health Benefits Sources Recommended Intake Deficiency Risks

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