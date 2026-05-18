Vin Diesel Embaraces Paul Walker's Daughter at 25th Anniversary Celebration of Fast & Furious Series

The American actor, Vin Diesel, experienced an emotional moment during a special celebration for the 25th anniversary of the Fast and the Furious series, as part of the Cannes Film Festival events. He showed his overwhelming excitement while reminiscing about his late colleague Paul Walker.

تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتسابشهد النجم الأمريكي فين ديزل لحظة إنسانية مؤثرة خلال مشاركته في احتفالية مرور 25 عاماً على انطلاق سلسلة The Fast and the Furious، وذلك ضمن فعاليات مهرجان كان السينمائي، إذ بدا متأثراً أثناء استعادة ذكريات زميله الراحل بول ووكر.

ووثقت عدسات الحضور لحظة احتضان فين ديزل لابنة بول ووكر (ميدو ووكر)، في مشهد لاقى تفاعلاً عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، لما حمله من مشاعر الوفاء والصداقة التي جمعت النجمين طوال سنوات تقديم السلسلة الشهيرة. أعادت الاحتفالية إلى الأذهان المسيرة الطويلة التي حققتها أفلام (Fast & Furious)، التي تحولت إلى واحدة من أنجح سلاسل الأكشن في تاريخ السينما العالمية، فيما بقي اسم بول يوكر حاضراً بقوة في ذاكرة أبطال العمل وجمهوره حول العالم، رغم رحيله عام 2013.

The American star Vin Diesel witnessed an emotional human moment during his participation in the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the launch of the Fast and the Furious series, as part of the Cannes Film Festival events. He appeared to be moved while reminiscing about his late colleague Paul Walker.

The cameras captured the moment Vin Diesel embraced Paul Walker's daughter (Meadow Walker), in a scene that garnered interaction across social media for the feelings of loyalty and friendship that united the two stars throughout the years of presenting the famous series. The celebration reminded everyone of the long journey that the Fast & Furious films have achieved, which has become one of the most successful action franchises in the history of global cinema, while Paul Walker's name remains strongly present in the memories of the cast and his audience around the world, despite his passing in 2013





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Vin Diesel Paul Walker Fast & Furious Celebration Emotions

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