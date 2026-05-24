US-Iran Talks Progress: Possible Developments in Nuclear Deal and Strait of Hormuz

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced progress in the potential Iran deal and hinted at possible developments in the coming days. He also mentioned the possibility of the US President Donald Trump announcing the details of the deal. Meanwhile, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed strategic relations with the US and the latest developments in the Middle East.

أعلن وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو إحراز تقدم في مسودة الاتفاق المحتمل مع إيران، مشيراً إلى إمكانية الإعلان عن تطورات جديدة بشأن هذا الملف، الأحد.

جاء ذلك خلال مؤتمر صحفي مشترك عقده روبيو عقب لقائه وزير الخارجية الهندي سوبرامانيام جايشانكار في نيودلهي. وأوضح روبيو أن الساعات المقبلة قد تشهد الإعلان عن مستجدات تتعلق بإيران ومضيق هرمز، مؤكداً أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب سيتولى الإعلان عن التفاصيل المرتبطة بهذا الملف. وشدد على أنه رغم إحراز"تقدم جاد" في مسار التوصل إلى اتفاق مع إيران، فإنه لم يتم حتى الآن الوصول إلى نتيجة نهائية، قائلاً:"أود التذكير بأن الهدف النهائي هو عدم امتلاك إيران سلاحاً نووياً".

وأضاف روبيو أن الولايات المتحدة، بالتعاون مع شركائها في منطقة الخليج، أحرزت خلال الساعات الثماني والأربعين الماضية تقدماً في مسودة تهدف إلى"إبقاء مضيق هرمز مفتوحاً بالكامل وعدم فرض أي رسوم على العبور". من جانبه، أكد جايشانكار أن الولايات المتحدة والهند ترتبطان بشراكة استراتيجية، موضحاً أن مباحثاته مع روبيو تناولت التطورات الأخيرة في الشرق الأوسط، إلى جانب العلاقات الثنائية في مجالات الدفاع والاقتصاد. وأضاف أن الهند تتمتع بعلاقات جيدة مع الولايات المتحدة ودول الخليج وإيران وإسرائيل، لذلك تتابع تطورات المنطقة باهتمام.

وأكد رغبة بلاده في تحقيق السلام والاستقرار في الشرق الأوسط، مع مواصلة الحفاظ على علاقاتها مع مختلف الأطراف، معرباً عن أمله في تراجع أسعار الطاقة. وفي وقت سابق الأحد، أفاد موقع"أكسيوس", نقلاً عن مسؤولين أمريكيين، بأن الولايات المتحدة وإيران تقتربان من التوصل إلى اتفاق يتضمن إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، والسماح لطهران ببيع النفط، واستئناف مفاوضات تهدف إلى تقييد البرنامج النووي الإيراني. ومساء السبت، أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب استكمال التفاوض على معظم بنود"اتفاق" مع إيران، مع اقتراب الكشف عن تفاصيله.

وتقود باكستان جهود وساطة بين واشنطن وطهران لإنهاء الحرب التي اندلعت في 28 فبراير/ شباط الماضي عقب هجمات شنتها الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل على إيران، قبل التوصل إلى وقف مؤقت لإطلاق النار في 8 أبريل/ نيسان الماضي





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Iran Nuclear Deal Strait Of Hormuz US-Iran Talks India-US Relations Middle East Developments

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