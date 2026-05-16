US considers turning taxes of Palestinian Authority over to Gaza reform talks

United States is considering a request from Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to redirect the taxes withheld from the Palestinian Authority to support Gaza Peace Council as announced by US President Trump.

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