US Warns Iran of Harsh Times if No Deal, Israeli Channel Reports High Alert for War

US President Donald Trump warns Iran of harsh times if no deal, while Israeli Channel reports high alert for war. Also, Iran threatens to target US economy and infrastructure in retaliation for past attacks.

16 مايو 2026 - 22:34 | آخر تحديث 16 مايو 2026 - 22:34حذّر الرئيس الامريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (السبت)، إيران من خطورة عدم التوصل إلى اتفاق، مؤكداً أنها ستواجه وقتاً سيئاً للغاية.

وقال ترمب لقناة «بي إف إم» الفرنسية: «إيران ستواجه وقتاً سيئاً للغاية إن لم يتم التوصل إلى اتفاق»، موضحاً أنه لا يعرف إن كان سيتم التوصل إلى اتفاق مع إيران قريباً. وأشار إلى أن الإيرانيين مهتمون بالتوصل إلى اتفاق، مبيناً أنه من الأفضل لإيران أن تبرم اتفاقاً.

يأتي ذلك، في الوقت الذي ذكرت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» الأمريكية أن كبار مساعدي الرئيس دونالد ترمب وضعوا خططاً للعودة إلى الضربات العسكرية على إيران إذا قرر ترمب العائد من الصين محاولة كسر الجمود بمزيد من القنابل. وقال مسؤولون أمريكيون للصحيفة إنه إذا قرر ترمب استئناف الضربات العسكرية فإن الخيارات تشمل شن غارات قصف أكثر عدوانية على أهداف عسكرية وبنية تحتية إيرانية، موضحين أن خياراً آخر يتمثل في نشر قوات العمليات الخاصة على الأرض للبحث عن المواد النووية المدفونة في أعماق الأرض.

وأشاروا إلى أن مئات من قوات العمليات الخاصة وصلت إلى الشرق الأوسط في مارس، في عملية انتشار تهدف إلى منح ترمب هذا الخيار، مبينين أن القوات البرية المتخصصة يمكن استخدامها في مهمة تستهدف اليورانيوم العالي التخصيب في موقع أصفهان النووي الإيراني، لكن مثل هذه العملية ستتطلب أيضاً آلافاً من قوات الدعم، التي يُرجَّح أن تشكل طوقاً أمنياً، وقد تُجر إلى اشتباكات مع القوات الإيرانية. في غضون ذلك، قالت القناة 13 الإسرائيلية إن إسرائيل تشهد حالة تأهب مرتفعة تحسباً لاحتمال استئناف الحرب، مبينة أن الجيش يواصل استعداداته لسيناريو استئناف القتال واحتمال أن ترد إيران بإطلاق عشرات الصواريخ يومياً خلال الأيام الأولى.

وأضاف القناة: خطط استئناف القتال مع إيران تشمل استهداف بنى تحتية وأهداف في قطاع الطاقة ومحطات الكهرباء، موضحة أن التقديرات تشير إلى أن سلاح الجو الإسرائيلي سيحاول خلال الهجوم المشترك تنفيذ عمليات اغتيال لشخصيات بارزة في القيادة الإيرانية العليا. في المقابل، قال النائب الأول للرئيس الإيراني محمد رضا عارف: سمحنا سابقاً بمرور معدات عسكرية كان مقرراً استخدامها ضدنا من مضيق هرمز ولن نسمح بذلك مجدداً، مقراً باستهداف أمريكا خلال الحرب الأخيرة للاقتصاد والبنى التحتية العلمية بهدف إضعاف إيران.

وأشار إلى أن استهداف قطاعي الصلب والبتروكيماويات كان متعمداً بهدف دفع القيادات في بلاده إلى الاستسلام





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Iran Trump Deal War Israeli Channel High Alert Retaliation Past Attacks Economy Infrastructure

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