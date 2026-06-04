US Secretary of State Mark Robio Denies Support for \"Israel Greater\" Proposals, Reiterates US Position on West Bank, Syria, and Gaza

US Secretary of State Mark Robio has denied support for the \"Israel Greater\" proposals and reiterated the US position on the West Bank, Syria, and Gaza. He emphasized the importance of maintaining the current status quo in the West Bank and avoiding any additional actions that could destabilize the region. Additionally, he highlighted the US involvement in Syria, particularly in the southern part of the country, to prevent the creation of a potential Iranian-backed corridor for attacks on Israel. Furthermore, he mentioned the clear guidelines of the 20 Points plan for ceasefire in Gaza, which involves the control of Gaza by a force to be trained by the US and a multinational stabilization force to provide security and investment conditions for economic development and prevent living in rubble.

أكد وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، أن الولايات المتحدة لا تدعم مقترحات \"إسرائيل الكبرى\". وصرح وزير الخارجية: \"لقد دافعنا مرارا وتكرارا وأوضحنا تماما أننا نريد الوضع الراهن، أي عدم اتخاذ أي إجراءات إضافية في الضفة الغربية من شأنها زعزعة استقرار الوضع العام\".

وأفاد بأن إسرائيل اعترفت بالفعل بأنه ليس لديها أي مطالبات إقليمية في لبنان، وهم مستعدون للقيام بذلك، وآمل أن يكون ذلك كتابيا في أقرب وقت ممكن اليوم\". وتابع قائلا: \"لقد كنا أيضا منخرطين جدا معهم في سوريا وخاصة جنوب سوريا، حيث يجادلون بأنهم بحاجة إلى إنشاء ممر أمني لأنهم يخشون أن تستخدمه إيران لاستهدافهم\". وأردف روبيو بالقول: \"لهذا السبب انخرطنا مع السلطات السورية لإيجاد حل هناك لا يخشى فيه الإسرائيليون وجود هذا الممر\".

عقب استهدافه بمُسيّرات وصواريخ إيرانية وتسجيل إصابات وأضرار جسيمة.. تعليق الرحلات الجوية بمطار الكويت الدولي وتحويلها إلى مطارات بديلة وذكر بالنسبة لغزة، أن خطة النقاط العشرين التي تحكم وقف إطلاق النار واضحة تماما، وهي أن تُحكم غزة من قبل كيان يتشكل الآن يضم ضباط شرطة نقوم بتدريبهم حاليا، وقوة استقرار دولية تهيئ الظروف للاستثمار، بما يُمكن من بناء اقتصاد مزدهر، ويجنب الناس العيش بين الركام كما هو الحال في كثير من الأحيان\





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US Secretary Of State Mark Robio Israel Greater Proposals West Bank Syria Gaza 20 Points Plan Ceasefire Ceasefire Guidelines Force To Be Trained By The US Multinational Stabilization Force Investment Conditions Economic Development Prevent Living In Rubble

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