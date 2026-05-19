US President Postpones Attack on Iran but Does Not Disclose Targets

The President announced that the attack planned for Iran Tuesday was postponed in response to a request from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. He mentioned that the negotiations for ending the war seemed more serious and mentioned planning to launch strikes on the intended targets. However, he did not mention the targets or the extent of the action to be taken.

President Donald Trump, on Monday, announced via his Twitter account, that he would postpone the attack planned against Iran on Tuesday, in response to a request from Qatar , Saudi Arabia , and the United Arab Emirates .

He mentioned that the negotiations for ending the war seemed to be more serious according to a source and that he had plans to launch strikes on targets in Iran on Tuesday. However, he did not disclose the targets or the extent of the operation, as it was still under consideration. Later, he said for the press in the White House that this time was different from previous times when he believed Iran was close to an agreement.

He added that there was a positive development but they would see if it would yield anything. He said that there were periods where the American officials thought the agreement was close but the situation was different this time. Trump mentioned that the Gulf countries requested him to postpone the attacks for a few days but this postponement might be long or short depending on the discussions with Iran and whether the negotiations would yield any fruit.

He also mentioned that he had meetings with officials in the U.S. and some countries outside to postpone the attack for a short period to allow for direct talks between U.S. and Iran. Trump further emphasized his red lines of having Iran not acquiring nuclear weapons. He also mentioned that he would be satisfied if the Gulf countries agreed to his peace proposal.

He warned Iran that the time was running out for them to agree to an acceptable agreement, else they would face a military strike like the one that was stopped last month. It was suggested that the proposal submitted by Iran could not meet the core demands of Trump, as it did not include acceptable concessions. There was also a delay in Iran's offer to end the war as it did not address the critical issues.

Sources suggested that there had been communications between U.S. and Iran as well, as Pakistan played the role similar to Switzerland. However, the team of Trump sent a signal that drastic actions would be taken if an acceptable agreement could not be reached





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US President Donald Trump Iran Attack Postponement Saudi Arabia Qatar United Arab Emirates US Military Strike Peace Proposal Iran's Nuclear Weapons US-Iran Negotiations

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