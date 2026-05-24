US President Trump Says Negotiations on Iran Deal Part Way Complete, Could Lead to Lifting of Hormuz Strait Blockade

US President Donald Trump announced that negotiations on a Memorandum of Understanding regarding a peace agreement with Iran were nearly complete and could lead to the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

قال الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترمب، السبت، إنه تم التفاوض «على جزء كبير» من مذكرة تفاهم بشأن اتفاق سلام مع إيران سيؤدي إلى إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز.

وكتب ترمب على موقع تروث سوشال «يجري حالياً مناقشة الجوانب والتفاصيل النهائية للاتفاق، وسيتم الإعلان عنه قريباً». لكن وكالة «فارس» التابعة لـ«الحرس الثوري» الإيراني أفادت في وقت مبكر الأحد، أن الاتفاق سيسمح لطهران بإدارة المضيق وأن تأكيد ترمب بشأن المضيق «لا يتسق مع الواقع».

إلى ذلك، كشف موقع «أكسيوس» أن الاتفاق بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران ينص على إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز دون رسوم مرور خلال تمديد وقف إطلاق النار ‌لمدة 60 يوماً، ‌في حين ستتمكن إيران من بيع النفط بحرية وستجرى مفاوضات حول كبح جماح برنامج إيران ​النووي. وأضاف ‌التقرير أنه في المقابل، سترفع الولايات المتحدة حصارها على الموانئ الإيرانية وتصدر بعض الإعفاءات من العقوبات على النفط الإيراني.

وذكرت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» نقلاً عن مسؤولَين أميركيَين أن الاتفاق يشمل «التزاماً واضحاً» من جانب إيران بالتخلي عن اليورانيوم عالي التخصيب





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US President Trump Iran Deal Memorandum Of Understanding Peace Agreement Strait Of Hormuz Iran Sanctions

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