US President Trump Says No Need for 'Project Freedom' in Strait of Hormuz, Says There Are Alternatives

US President Donald Trump has stated that he does not see the need for the 'Project Freedom' initiative, which aims to allow commercial ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. He mentioned that Pakistan had requested the US not to continue with the project. He also mentioned that the US may resume the project if things do not go smoothly. He further stated that the talks with Iran are progressing well and that the US will receive a response from Iran soon regarding a proposal to end the war.

قال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب إنه لا يرى ضرورة لمواصلة"مشروع الحرية" المتعلق بمرور السفن التجارية عبر مضيق هرمز، مشيرا إلى وجود"طرق بديلة". وأضاف، في تصريحات صحفية بالبيت الأبيض أمس الجمعة، أن باكستان طلبت من الولايات المتحدة عدم مواصلة"مشروع الحرية".

وأشار إلى أن واشنطن قد تعود إلى"مشروع الحرية" إذا لم تسر الأمور على ما يرام، مردفا:"حينها قد يكون هناك مشروع الحرية وأمور إضافية أخرى". إلى ذلك، قال ترامب إن مسار المحادثات مع إيران"يسير بشكل جيد", وإن واشنطن ستتلقى ردا من طهران"قريبا جدا" على مقترح لإنهاء الحرب. والأربعاء، أعلن ترامب تعليقا مؤقتا ل"مشروع الحرية" الذي أطلقه الاثنين، بهدف إخراج سفن الدول"المحايدة" العالقة في مضيق هرمز، بادعاء"وجود تقدم كبير نحو التوصل لاتفاق شامل" مع إيران.

وأوائل مارس/ آذار الماضي، أغلقت طهران مضيق هرمز على خلفية الحرب التي شنتها إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة عليها، في خطوة اعتبرها مراقبون سعيا لرفع كلفة المواجهة إقليميا وعالميا، ما أدى إلى اضطرابات في إمدادات الغذاء وارتفاع تكاليف الطاقة عالميا. ويُعد مضيق هرمز من أهم الشرايين الحيوية لنقل الطاقة عالميا، إذ يمر عبره يوميا نحو 20 مليون برميل نفط، إضافة إلى قرابة 20 بالمئة من تجارة الغاز الطبيعي المسال في العالم.

وبدأت الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل حربا على إيران في 28 فبراير/ شباط الماضي، فيما ردت طهران بهجمات على إسرائيل وضد ما قالت إنها"مواقع ومصالح أمريكية" في المنطقة، لتُعلن واشنطن وطهران لاحقا، في 8 أبريل/ نيسان الماضي، هدنة مؤقتة بوساطة باكستانية. وعقب تعثر الجولة الأولى من المفاوضات بين الجانبين في باكستان، أعلن ترامب في 13 أبريل الماضي، فرض حصار على موانئ إيران وعلى أي سفينة تمر عبر مضيق هرمز





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