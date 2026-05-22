US President's Administration Releases New Files on Unidentified Flying Objects

The administration of US President Donald Trump has revealed a new batch of files on unidentified flying objects (UFOs), containing images, documents, and 46 videos that have not been previously released. The files include a recorded conversation between the Apollo 12 crew and unidentified flying objects observed during their mission in space.

كشفت إدارة الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب، الجمعة، عن دفعة جديدة من ملفات الأجسام الطائرة المجهولة، تضمنت صورا ووثائق و46 فيديو لم تنشر من قبل، بناء على طلب من المشرعين الأمريكيين.

قبل الساعة الثامنة صباحا بتوقيت شرق الولايات المتحدة، تتضمن تسجيلا صوتيا مثيرا لطاقم 'أبولو 12' الذي أبلغ عن مشاهدة أجسام غامضة أثناء وجوده في الفضاء. وتشمل هذه الوثائق تقارير عن كرات برتقالية متوهجة كانت تحوم حول مروحية عسكرية، وكرات نارية غامضة أدت إلى عمليات بحث عن جسيمات جوية في نيو مكسيكو، إضافة إلى، وكرات مضيئة تخترق السحب فوق أفغانستان، وأجساما مجهولة تظهر تحت سطح الماء، بالإضافة إلى عدة أجسام سريعة الحركة تحيط بطائرات عسكرية فوق الخليج العربي، وبحر الصين الشرقي، ومجالات جوية أميركية محظورة.

تابعة لسلاح الجو الأميركي بإسقاط جسم مجهول فوق بحيرة هورون باستخدام صاروخ 'إيه آي إم-9 إكس' في فبراير 2023، كما يصف تقرير آخر ظهور أجسام كروية قرب مقاتلات أثناء عمليات في الشرق الأوسط. حتى الآن أُفرج عن أكثر من 200 ملف يتعلق بالظواهر الجوية غير المفسرة التي طالما كانت موضع اهتمام واسع لدى الجمهور، وذلك بناء على توجيهات الرئيس دونالد ترامب.

تتضمن هذه الوثائق تسجيلات صوتية مثيرة من مقابلة طبية عام 1969 لطاقم 'أبولو 12', حيث وصف رواد الفضاء بيت كونراد، وريتشارد غوردون، وآلان بين رؤية ومضات وخطوط ضوئية غامضة في الظلام أثناء محاولتهم النوم خلال المهمة





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Ufos Identified Flying Objects Donald Trump US President Administration Files Release Unidentified Flying Objects Identified Flying Objects Donald Trump US President Administration Files Release

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