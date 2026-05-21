US President's Mixed Messages on Iran Talks, Israeli Strikes, and More

The text discusses the mixed messages from the US President on Iran talks, Israeli strikes, and other topics. It also mentions the success of Qatari diplomacy in achieving a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, the situation of children in Gaza, and the upcoming conference on defense and security in Munich amidst tensions between Russia and the West.

بتصريحات متضاربة منذ إعلانه الاثنين أنه تراجع عن قرار استئناف الضربات لإتاحة الوقت للمفاوضات، مراوحا مذاك بين إظهار التفاؤل بشأن التوصل إلى اتفاق والتهديد بالتصعيد.

وصرّح للصحافيين في قاعدة أندروز المشتركة قرب واشنطن عندما سُئل عن تطورات المحادثات مع إيران"إنها في مفترق طرق تماما، صدقوني". وأضاف"إذا لم نحصل على الإجابات الصحيحة، فسوف تسوء الأمور بسرعة كبيرة. نحن جميعا على أهبة الاستعداد. علينا أن نحصل على الإجابات الصحيحة، يجب أن تكون إجابات كاملة بنسبة%".

وأشار الرئيس الأميركي إلى أن التوصل إلى اتفاق مع إيران سيوفر"الكثير من الوقت والطاقة والأرواح"، قائلا إن ذلك يمكن أن يحدث"بسرعة كبيرة، أو في غضون أيام". تهديداته بعمل عسكري جديد، توعد مسؤولون إيرانيون برد مدمر على أي ضربات تشبه ما تعرضت له الجمهورية الإسلامية خلال الحرب التي أطلقتها الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل فيبعد فشل أول محادثات مباشرة بين واشنطن وطهران منذ سبعينات القرن الماضي، باتت الهدنة الهشة في المنطقة أكثر عرضة للانهيار.

أعلنت إسرائيل أنها شن ضربات جديدة على أهداف في أنحاء طهران، بعد رصده خلال النهار إطلاق سبع دفعات صاروخية جديدة من إيران. الرد والرد المضاد --- كيف تلعب إيران وإسرائيل بأعصاب العالم؟ رغم لعبة شد الأعصاب، جاء الهجوم الإيراني على إسرائيل ورد الدولة العبرية في حدود "المتوقع" وفق محللين ألمان وأوروبيين. تمكنت قطر من الوساطة لتحقيق اتفاق هدنة بين حماس وإسرائيل، ما سر نجاح الدبلوماسية القطرية في العمل وسط صراع معقد؟

تحتجز حماس عشرات الأطفال كرهائن في غزة ويؤدي الحصار الذي تفرضه إسرائيل على القطاع غلى خلق وضع يائس لأطفال آخرين. خضع ترامب لفحص طبي أظهرت نتائجه الأحد خسارته لنحو 9 كغم. وقال طبيبه إن الرئيس يتمتع بصحة ممتازة. لكنّ لديه تشوهات قليلة.

أجواء "حرب باردة".. أزمة أوكرانيا تخيم على مؤتمر ميونيخ في ذروة التوتر بين موسكو والغرب ينعقد مؤتمر ميونيخ حول قضايا الدفاع والأمن، في غياب روسيا، فيما يتصاعد الوضع الميداني





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Iran Talks Israeli Strikes Qatari Diplomacy Children In Gaza Conference On Defense And Security In Munich

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