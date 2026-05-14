US Official Encourages China to Play a More Active Role in Resolving Iran Crisis

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has urged China to play a more active role in resolving the Iran crisis, as President Trump prepares to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Rubio emphasized that the US has presented its arguments to China and hopes that they will find it convincing, allowing them to take action at the UN later this week.

كشف ماركو روبيو وزير الخارجية الأميركي أن مسؤولي بلاده سيحاولون إقناع الصين بلعب دور أكثر فاعلية في حل النزاع في إيران، وذلك بالتزامن مع استعداد الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب للقاء نظيره الصيني شي جين بينغ في بكين.

وأوضح روبيو خلال مقابلة مع شبكة فوكس نيوز أن الولايات المتحدة قدمت حججها لبكين حول ضرورة انخراطها في جهود تهدئة التوترات المتصاعدة مع إيران. وقال روبيو: "من مصلحتهم حل هذا النزاع. نأمل أن نقنعهم بلعب دور أكثر فاعلية في دفع إيران للتخلي عما تفعله وتحاول فعله الآن في الخليج". وأضاف وزير الخارجية الأميركي: "عرضنا حججنا على الجانب الصيني وآمل أن تكون مقنعة، وأن تتاح لهم فرصة للتحرك حيال ذلك في الأمم المتحدة في وقت لاحق من هذا الأسبوع".

ويرى روبيو أن مساعدة الصين للولايات المتحدة في ملف إيران، رغم علاقاتها الاستراتيجية معها، تصب في مصلحتها، إذ لا تزال السفن الصينية عالقة في مضيق هرمز، مما يزيد الضغط على اقتصاد البلاد. وقال: "يعتمد الاقتصاد الصيني على الإنتاج والتصدير، لا على الاستهلاك المحلي. تنهار الاقتصادات بسبب هذه الأزمة في المضيق. سيقل شراء المنتجات الصينية، وستشهد الصادرات الصينية انخفاضا حادا".

وتحدث روبيو أيضا عن تحقيق الولايات المتحدة التوازن في سياستها الخارجية تجاه الصين، مشيرا إلى أنه "بينما تسعى واشنطن إلى كبح جماح بكين كمنافس جيوسياسي، عليها أيضا الحفاظ على علاقة سليمة معها لضمان استقرار العالم". وقال الوزير: "تمثل الصين التحدي السياسي الأكبر لنا على الصعيد الجيوسياسي، كما أنها أهم علاقة يجب علينا إدارتها. ستكون لدينا مصالح تتعارض مع مصالحهم، ولتجنب الحروب والحفاظ على السلام والاستقرار في العالم سيتعين علينا إدارة هذه المصالح"





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Iran Crisis China US-China Relations Iran Nuclear Deal Marco Rubio US Secretary Of State President Trump President Xi Jinping Beijing Minghui Crisis Maritime Tensions

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