US Navy Supports Oil Tankers in Gulf of Oman, Reaching Deal to Release Millions of Barrels of Oil

The US Navy has successfully escorted over 200 commercial ships through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, ensuring the safe passage of oil tankers and other vessels. This operation, which took place under the cover of darkness, resulted in the release of over 100 million barrels of oil to global markets. The US President, Donald Trump, attributed the success to the US control over the Strait, rather than Iran.

قال الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب إن أكثر من 200 سفينة تجارية عبرت مضيق هرمز بأمان بدعم من الجيش الأمريكي، ما أسفر عن وصول أكثر من 100 مليون برميل نفط إلى الأسواق.

واعتبر أن سر هذا "النجاح الكبير" هو وقوع مضيق هرمز تحت سيطرة الولايات المتحدة وليس إيران. وفي وقت سابق، صرح ترامب من المكتب البيضاوي أنهم أخرجوا ملايين البراميل من النفط "من إيران دون علم أحد". وأضاف: "أخرجنا الليلة الماضية، 22 سفينة وهي مطفأة الأنوار لعدم وجود رادارات. دمرنا تلك الرادارات واستولينا على النفط، ولهذا السبب يبلغ سعر البرميل 85 دولارا" على حد قوله.

وكانت الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل بدأت في 28 فبراير/ شباط الماضي، حربا على إيران، التي ردت بهجمات على إسرائيل وما قالت إنها "مصالح أمريكية" في دول عربية، قبل التوصل إلى وقف مؤقت لإطلاق النار في 8 أبريل/ نيسان الماضي. لكن المفاوضات تعثرت في 11 من الشهر ذاته، وبعدها بيومين فرضت واشنطن حصارا على الموانئ الإيرانية، بما فيها القريبة من مضيق هرمز الحيوي لإمدادات الطاقة العالمية.

ردت إيران بمنع مرور السفن في المضيق إلا بتنسيق معها، وسط مخاوف من انهيار الهدنة ما لم يتم التوصل إلى اتفاق ينهي الحرب، التي زادت المخاوف من اضطراب إمدادات الطاقة وارتفاع أسعارها عالميا





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