US Navy Conducts Secret Operation to Secure Oil and Trade Passage through Strait of Hormuz

The US Navy has conducted a secret operation to secure the passage of oil and trade vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global oil exports. The operation aimed to counter Iran's increasing tensions and threats in the region.

كشف الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب عن تنفيذ عملية بحرية سرية استمرت لأسابيع بهدف تأمين عبور ناقلات النفط والسفن التجارية عبر مضيق هرمز، في ظل التوترات المتصاعدة مع إيران.

قال إن واشنطن نجحت في تقليص قدرة طهران على مراقبة التحركات البحرية في المنطقة، وذلك عن طريق تنفيذ عمليات عسكرية استهدفت قدرات بحرية ورادارية إيرانية. يبدو أن الولايات المتحدة استبدلت العملية العلنية بمهمة سرية استمرت بعيداً عن الأضواء، حيث أشارت وكالة بلومبيرغ إلى وجود مؤشرات على عبور عدد من السفن في المنطقة دون تشغيل أنظمة التتبع المعتادة، وسط اضطرابات متكررة في إشارات نظام التعرف الآلي للسفن (AIS).

وقد شهدت عمليات نقل النفط بين السفن في عرض البحر ارتفاعاً خلال الفترة الأخيرة، ما صعّب تتبع حركة الملاحة بدقة في بعض المناطق القريبة من مضيق هرمز. ويُعد مضيق هرمز أحد أهم الممرات البحرية في العالم، إذ تمر عبره نسبة كبيرة من صادرات النفط والغاز العالمية، ما يجعل أي اضطراب في الملاحة داخله ذا تأثير مباشر على أسواق الطاقة والاقتصاد العالمي





skynewsarabia / 🏆 19. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Strait Of Hormuz Global Oil Exports US Navy Iranian Threats Secret Operation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

U.S.-Iran Military Escalation: U.S. Strikes Inside Iran, Iranian Media Reports Explosions and Air Defense ActivationThe U.S. Central Command announced the commencement of strikes inside Iran, targeting multiple targets. Iranian media reported hearing explosions and activating air defense systems in several cities and sites in the south of the country.

Read more »

Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz Amid Security ConcernsThe Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Thursday that, due to the lack of security in the region, it will close the Strait of Hormuz to all types of ships, including oil tankers and commercial vessels. The move comes after the US military launched a series of attacks on Iranian targets in response to alleged Iranian aggression in the southern province of Hormozgan.

Read more »

Trump Urges Immediate Passage of $350 Billion Defense Bill, Labeling It a 'Historical Investment' in the U.S. MilitaryPresident Trump has called on Congress to pass a new defense bill, worth $350 billion, which he described as a 'historic investment' in the U.S. military. The bill includes measures related to elections and society, and it aims to strengthen the American military and protect the country for future generations.

Read more »

US reveals new details about strikes inside Iran, releases video footage, targets air defense systems and military monitoring centersThe United States has disclosed new information about the strikes it conducted inside Iran, releasing video footage of the operation and confirming that the attacks targeted air defense systems and military monitoring and communication centers. The U.S. military announced the release of video footage of the strikes it carried out against targets inside Iran, in a move aimed at showcasing the details of the military operation conducted overnight.

Read more »

ارتفاع أسعار النفط بعد الضربات الأمريكية في إيران يرفع التضخم ويؤثر سلباً على الذهبGold prices fell 0.2% to $4063.87 per ounce after hitting a low since November 21 due to the US strikes on Iran. Oil prices surged by more than $2 on Thursday after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz. Higher oil prices can accelerate inflation, while gold is considered a hedge against inflation. The US consumer price index rose faster than expected in May, driven by energy prices, giving the Fed more reasons to keep interest rates unchanged until 2027. Gold prices fell in the spot market by 0.9% to $63.15 per ounce and platinum lost 0.6% to $1655.06 per ounce.

Read more »

US Navy Supports Oil Tankers in Gulf of Oman, Reaching Deal to Release Millions of Barrels of OilThe US Navy has successfully escorted over 200 commercial ships through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, ensuring the safe passage of oil tankers and other vessels. This operation, which took place under the cover of darkness, resulted in the release of over 100 million barrels of oil to global markets. The US President, Donald Trump, attributed the success to the US control over the Strait, rather than Iran.

Read more »