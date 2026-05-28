US Military Targeted with Commercial Location Data for Attacks

The US military has been targeted with commercial location data for attacks, according to reports received by military officials. The reports indicate that enemy forces are exploiting commercially available location data to target or monitor US military personnel in conflict zones.

NEWS TEXT: https://aawsat.com/%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85/%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%88%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%8A%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%AA%D8%AD%D8%AF%D8%A9%E2%80%8B/5278067-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A8%D9%86%D8%AA%D8%A7%D8%BA%D9%88%D9%86-%D8%AA%D9%82%D8%A7%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%B1-%D8%B9%D9%86-%D8%A7%D8%B3%D8%AA%D9%87%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%81-%D9%82%D9%88%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%A3%D9%85%D9%8A%D8%B1%D9%83%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D8%A8%D8%A7%D8%B3%D8%AA%D8%AE%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%85-%D8%A8%D9%8A%D8%A7%D9%86%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%AA%D8%AD%D8%AF%D9%8A%D8%AFكشفت تقارير تلقاها مسؤولون عسكريون عن أنَّه ​تمَّ استهداف قوات أميركية، منتشرة في مناطق حروب، باستخدام بيانات تحديد المواقع المتاحة لأغراض تجارية، في مؤشر على طريقة تشكيل اقتصاد المراقبة العالمي ساحات القتال.

وذكرت القيادة المركزية الأميركية، في رسالة شاركها السيناتور الديمقراطي رون وايدن عن ولاية أوريغون مع «رويترز»، أنها «تلقت كثيراً من التقارير عن تهديدات تتعلق باستغلال الخصوم لبيانات تحديد المواقع المتاحة لأغراض تجارية؛ لاستهداف أو مراقبة أفراد القوات الأميركية في مناطق العمليات». ولم ترد في الرسالة، التي أُرسلت في 14 أبريل (نيسان)، أي تفاصيل أخرى، لكن نطاق مسؤوليات القيادة المركزية يشمل منطقة الخليج، حيث تواجه القوات الأميركية الجيش الإيراني في مضيق «هرمز».

وقال وايدن ومجموعة من المُشرِّعين من الحزبين الديمقراطي والجمهوري ‌في رسالة بعثوا ‌بها، اليوم (الخميس)، إلى وزارة الدفاع الأميركية (البنتاغون) إنَّ هذا الكشف يعدُّ ​أول ​تأكيد ⁠رسمي لاستهداف ​قوات ⁠أميركية في منطقة حرب. وحذَّرت الرسالة من أن «بيانات تحديد المواقع المتاحة لأغراض تجارية يمكن استخدامها لتحديد أماكن تجمع القوات الأميركية وأنماط حياتها، وهو ما قد يستغله الخصوم في شنِّ هجمات بصواريخ وطائرات مسيّرة، وعبوات ناسفة على جوانب الطرق، وفي مكافحة التجسُّس أيضاً».

وقال وايدن، في بيان، إن الوقت حان «للبدء في التعامل مع قطاع تكنولوجيا الإعلانات بوصفه تهديداً للأمن القومي». ولم يرد البنتاغون على طلبات للتعليق. وذكر المُشرِّعون في رسالتهم أنَّ محاولات الحصول على معلومات إضافية من المسؤولين العسكريين عن تقارير الاستهداف هذه باءت بالفشل. تستخدم بيانات تحديد المواقع على نطاق واسع في الإعلانات الرقمية، التي تُعدُّ ‌مصدراً رئيسياً للإيرادات بالنسبة لكثير من شركات التكنولوجيا.

وعادة ما ‌تُجمع هذه البيانات من الهواتف الذكية أو الأجهزة الأخرى بواسطة التطبيقات ​أو مزودي الخدمات قبل بيعها إلى وسطاء البيانات الذين ‌يقومون بتجميعها وإعادة بيعها عبر شبكات معقدة من الوسطاء أحياناً. ورغم أنَّ تهديد الخصوصية الناجم عن ‌بيع تفاصيل تحركات الأفراد اليومية في السوق المفتوحة كان موضع نقاش عام لفترة طويلة، فإنَّ إمكان تحوُّل هذه البيانات إلى تهديد للأمن القومي بدأ يثير القلق مؤخراً أيضاً.

ووفقاً لتقرير نشرته صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال»، تمكَّنت إحدى شركات المقاولات الدفاعية الأميركية في عام 2016 من الاستفادة من بيانات تحديد المواقع المتاحة لأغراض تجارية لتتبع تحركات قوات العمليات الخاصة من ‌قواعدها داخل الولايات المتحدة، وحتى نقطة انطلاق مهمة في سوريا. ومؤخراً، استعان صحافيون من مجلة «وايرد» واثنتان من وسائل الإعلام الألمانية بمليارات الإحداثيات، التي جمعتها إحدى شركات وساطة ⁠بيانات، لكشف تفاصيل ⁠دقيقة عن تحركات الأشخاص المتمركزين داخل 11 موقعاً عسكرياً ومخابراتياً أميركياً في ألمانيا أو خارجها





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