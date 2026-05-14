US House of Representatives Passes Resolution Condemning Attacks on Civilians in Sudan and Calling for Peace Talks

The US House of Representatives has passed a resolution condemning the attacks on civilians in Sudan and calling for peace talks between the Sudanese military and Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The resolution was introduced by Representatives Pramila Jayapal and Sara Jacobs and passed with an overwhelming majority of 44 votes in favor, with support from both Republican and Democratic parties.

أقرت لجنة الشؤون الخارجية بمجلس النواب الأميركي، الأربعاء، مشروع قرار يدين الهجمات على المدنيين في السودان، ويدعو إلى التوصل إلى حل تفاوضي لإنهاء الحرب بين القوات المسلحة السودانية وقوات الدعم السريع.

وقدمت مشروع القرار النائبتان براميلا جايابال وسارة جاكوبس، فيما أُجيز بأغلبية 44 صوتاً مقابل صوتين، بدعم من الحزبين الجمهوري والديمقراطي. وقال القرار إن "القوات المسلحة السودانية وقوات الدعم السريع ارتكبتا العديد من الفظائع والانتهاكات بحق المدنيين، بما في ذلك القتل والاغتصاب والتعذيب والاحتجاز التعسفي والتجويع القسري". وينص القرار على الإدانة الرسمية للأزمة، والدعوة إلى توفير الأمن والحماية للشعب السوداني، ووقف الدعم الخارجي المادي المقدم إلى القوات المسلحة السودانية وقوات الدعم السريع من الجهات الخارجية.

إلى اتخاذ إجراءات واضحة وحازمة لإنهاء الدعم الخارجي المقدم للأطراف المتحاربة، والعمل على التفاوض لإنهاء الحرب، واستعادة نظام حكم ديمقراطي بقيادة مدنية في السودان. كما حثّ المجتمع الدولي على إعطاء الأولوية للجهود المدنية الرامية إلى إنهاء الحرب، والعمل، في الوقت المناسب، على دعم جهود إعادة الإعمار والتعافي فيبعد انتهاء النزاع، ومساندة إنشاء آلية فعالة للعدالة الانتقالية بهدف استعادة سيادة حكم القانون وتعزيز التماسك الاجتماعي، ومحاسبة المسؤولين عن جرائم القتل الجماعي والعنف الجنسي والانتهاكات الأخرى لحقوق الإنسان.

ثمن القرار جهود المنظمات الإنسانية الدولية والمحلية في إيصال المساعدات المنقذة للحياة إلى المدنيين المتضررين من الحرب، ودعا طرفي النزاع إلى منح العاملين في المجال الإنساني وصولاً غير مقيّد إلى المحتاجين للمساعدة، وضمان سلامة العاملين في الحقل الإنساني. المستمرة في السودان واحدة من أسوأ الأزمات الإنسانية التي شهدها العالم. هناك 50 مليون شخص عالقون في خضم الصراع، بينما تخوض قوتان عسكريتان حرباً ارتُكبت خلالها فظائع مروعة بحق المدنيين.

وأضاف زميلتها النائبة سارة جاكوبس: "على مدى ثلاث سنوات، تجاهل المجتمع الدولي في معظمه هذه الحرب المدمرة التي تحولت إلى أكبر أزمة إنسانية وأزمة نزوح في العالم. لقد انهار النظام الصحي إلى حد بعيد، ويعاني الملايين من الجوع، فيما اضطر بعضهم إلى أكل أوراق الأشجار أو أعلاف الحيوانات".

وأشار القرار إلى أن الحرب، منذ اندلاعها في 15 أبريل 2023، تسببت، بحسب التقارير، في مقتل أكثر من 400 ألف شخص، وتشريد أكثر من 14 مليوناً، فيما يواجه نحو 20 مليون سوداني مستويات حادة من انعدام الأمن الغذائي، ويحتاج قرابة 34 مليون شخص إلى مساعدات إنسانية عاجلة





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