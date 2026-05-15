US Extends Ceasefire Deal for 45 Days, Restarting Political Talks in June

The United States has extended the ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon for another 45 days, following fruitful negotiations held in Washington DC. The talks aimed to pave the way for further progress in the peace process. Meanwhile, Israel continues to violate the ceasefire agreement, launching daily attacks on Lebanon, resulting in casualties and displacement.

استئناف المسار السياسي للمفاوضات سيكون في 2 و3 يونيو المقبل، بحسب الخارجية الأمريكية أعلن الولايات المتحدة، مساء الجمعة، تمديد اتفاق وقف الأعمال العدائية بين إسرائيل ولبنان لمدة 45 يوما، عقب مباحثات وصفتها ب"المثمرة للغاية" استضافتها واشنطن على مدى يومين.

يأتي ذلك بينما تواصل إسرائيل يوميا خرق اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار المعلن منذ 17 أبريل/ نيسان والذي ينتهي في 17 مايو/أيار الجاري، في لبنان عبر عمليات قصف وتدمير تسفر عن سقوط قتلى وجرحى. وقال متحدث وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية تومي بيغوت، إن الولايات المتحدة استضافت الخميس والجمعة جولة محادثات بين إسرائيل ولبنان أسفرت عن الاتفاق على تمديد وقف الأعمال العدائية المبرم لمدة 45 يوما، بهدف إتاحة المجال لتحقيق مزيد من التقدم.

وأضاف بيغوت، أن الخارجية الأمريكية"ستستأنف المسار السياسي للمفاوضات يومي 2 و3 يونيو/ حزيران المقبل". وسيُطلق"مسار أمني في وزارة الحرب (الدفاع) يوم 29 مايو بمشاركة وفود عسكرية من الجانبين". وأوضح أن واشنطن تأمل أن تسهم هذه المناقشات في تحقيق سلام دائم بين البلدين، والاعتراف الكامل بسيادة كل طرف ووحدة أراضيه، إضافة إلى ترسيخ الأمن على طول الحدود المشتركة. وكان الجانبان اللبناني والإسرائيلي عقدا جولتي محادثات في العاصمة الأمريكية يومي 14 و23 أبريل، تمهيدا لمفاوضات سلام.

وتشن إسرائيل منذ 2 مارس/ آذار 2026 عدوانا موسعا على لبنان أسفر عن مقتل 2951 شخصا وإصابة 8 آلاف و988، إضافة إلى نزوح أكثر من مليون شخص، وفق معطيات رسمية. ورغم اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار منذ 17 أبريل تواصل إسرائيل بوتيرة متصاعدة هجماتها على لبنان، حيث قتلت اليوم لوحده، 7 أشخاص وأصابت 43 آخرين، في 74 هجوما، شملت مركزا صحيا ونقطة إسعاف، حتى الساعة 19:00 ت. غ





aa_arabic / 🏆 8. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Middle East Israel Lebanon Ceasefire Political Talks Violation Casualties Displacement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel strikes Lebanon, killing 33, injuring 31, as tensions rise ahead of US-brokered talksIsraeli airstrikes on Lebanon have resulted in the death of 33 people and the injury of 31 others, according to a report by Al-Anadolu. The attacks, which targeted residential areas and vehicles, occurred in a series of 79 incidents, including aerial bombardments and artillery strikes. The escalation comes ahead of the third round of talks between Lebanon and Israel, scheduled to take place in Washington.

Read more »

روسيا.. مهرجان 'ليلة المتاحف' يجمع 45 موقعا ثقافيا ويقدم 500 فعالية في نيجني نوفغورودأعلن رئيس بلدية نيجني نوفغورود، يوري شالاباييف، عن انطلاق فعالية 'ليلة المتاحف' السنوية في المدينة يوم 16 مايو، بمشاركة 45 موقعا ثقافيا وتاريخيا هذا العام.

Read more »

ترامب: الصين عرض المساعدة في فتح مضيق هرمز، لن يرسل معدات عسكرية لإيرانPresident Donald Trump confirmed that Chinese President Xi Jinping offered assistance to China in opening the Strait of Hormuz, and stated that the US will not send military equipment to support Iran in its war with the US and Israel. He also emphasized that the US will not provide any military support to Iran. President Xi Jinping expressed his desire to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, stating that if he can provide any assistance, he is ready for that. The two leaders held high-level talks in Beijing on Thursday, discussing the wars in Iran and Ukraine, as well as the bilateral economic cooperation.

Read more »

US-China Summit: Tensions Over Iran War and Energy SecurityThe US-China summit, held amidst a complex international landscape of military and political tensions, focused on the repercussions of the ongoing war between the US and Iran. The conflict has significantly altered the balance of power in the Middle East, transforming it into a battleground for a global power struggle between the US and China. The two leaders agreed to maintain the strategic waterway of the Strait of Hormuz to ensure global energy security, but their differing views on the transformation of the waterway into a permanent military zone and the freedom of navigation were starkly evident.

Read more »

India's BRIX summit ends without joint statement, India issues statement revealing differencesThe foreign ministers of the BRIX group failed to issue a joint statement after two days of talks in New Delhi, leading India to issue a presidential statement revealing their differences.

Read more »

الخارجية الأميركية: تمديد وقف النار بين إسرائيل ولبنان 45 يوماًأعلنت وزارة الخارجية الأميركية، الجمعة، أن الوفدين اللبناني والإسرائيلي اللذين أحريا محادثات في واشنطن اتفقا على تمديد وقف إطلاق النار لمدة 45 يوماً.

Read more »