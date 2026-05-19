US to Boost Ebola Measures, Including Screening Travelers and Visa Restrictions

The US has announced plans to strengthen its preventive measures against Ebola, including passenger screening at airports and temporary visa restrictions for certain countries. These measures were announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in response to the international health alert declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

أعلنت الولايات المتحدة الاثنين، أنها ستعزز إجراءاتها الاحترازية لمنع انتشار فيروس إيبولا، بما في ذلك فحص المسافرين القادمين من المناطق المتضررة وتعليق خدمة التأشيرات لبعض البلدان مؤقتا.

وتأتي هذه الإجراءات التي أعلنتها وكالة "مراكز السيطرة على الأمراض والوقاية منها" (سي دي سي)، في الوقت الذي أعلنت فيه منظمة الصحة العالمية حالة طوارئ صحية دولية نتيجة تفشي إيبولا في جمهورية الكونغو الديموقراطية. وقال بيلاي "ظهرت على المصاب أعراض المرض خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع، وجاءت نتيجة فحصه إيجابية في وقت متأخر من مساء الأحد", مضيفا أن الجهود جارية لنقله إلى ألمانيا لتلقي العلاج.

وأوضح بيلاي أن هناك نحو 25 شخصا يعملون في السفارة الأميركية لدى جمهورية الكونغو الديموقراطية، وأن مراكز السيطرة على الأمراض ستلبي طلبا بإرسال منسق فني إضافي. وأعلنت مراكز السيطرة على الأمراض والوقاية منها في بيان، أن تقييمها للخطر المباشر على الشعب الأميركي "منخفض", مشيرة إلى امكانية تعديل إجراءات الوقاية في حال توفر معلومات إضافية.

وبالإضافة إلى إجراءات الفحص في المطارات، أعلنت مراكز السيطرة على الأمراض أنها ستفرض قيودا على دخول حاملي جوازات السفر غير الأميركية الذين سافروا إلى أوغندا أو الكونغو الديموقراطية أو جنوب السودان خلال ال21 يوما الماضية. وأعرب الرئيس الأميركي دونالد ترامب عن "قلقه" بشأن تفشي الفيروس، لكنه أضاف "أعتقد أنه محصور حاليا في إفريقيا". وتم الإبلاغ عن نحو 350 إصابة مشتبه بها، ومعظم المصابين تراوح أعمارهم بين 20 و 39 عاما، وأكثر من 60% منهم من النساء.

وتجنب مسؤولون أميركيون في الأيام الأخيرة الإجابة عن أسئلة حول تأثير خفض إدارة ترامب لميزانية الوكالة الأميركية للتنمية الدولية التي كان لها دور محوري في الاستجابة لتفشي فيروس إيبولا في إفريقيا سابقا





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Ebola Travel Restrictions Visa Restrictions Passenger Screening Centers For Disease Control And Prevention (CD World Health Organization (WHO)

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