US strikes Iran: Bahrain and Kuwait raise security alert, Kuwait's defense forces engage targets

The US military has launched strikes against Iran, targeting military sites and surveillance capabilities. Bahrain and Kuwait have raised their security alert levels and the Kuwaiti defense forces have engaged targets. The escalation of tensions between the US and Iran is causing concern in the region.

11 يونيو 2026 - 05:34 | آخر تحديث 11 يونيو 2026 - 05:36 شهدت المنطقة فجر اليوم تصعيداً عسكرياً جديداً، بعدما أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية تنفيذ ضربات دقيقة استهدفت مواقع عسكرية داخل إيران، في وقت رفعت دول خليجية مستوى الجاهزية الأمنية والعسكرية، مع إطلاق صفارات الإنذار في البحرين وتصدي الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية لأهداف جوية معادية.

وأوضحت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية أن الضربات ركزت على قدرات المراقبة العسكرية وأنظمة الاتصالات والدفاع الجوي في مناطق متفرقة داخل إيران، في إطار عمليات وصفتها بأنها دفاعية لحماية القوات والمصالح الأمريكية. في المقابل، أعلنت وزارة الداخلية البحرينية إطلاق صفارات الإنذار، داعية المواطنين والمقيمين إلى التحلي بالهدوء والتوجه إلى أقرب موقع آمن، في إجراء احترازي تزامن مع التطورات العسكرية المتسارعة في المنطقة.

الكويت: الدفاعات الجوية تتصدى لأهداف معادية وأعلن الجيش الكويتي أن منظومات الدفاع الجوي تعاملت مع أهداف جوية معادية وفق الإجراءات العملياتية المعتمدة، مؤكداً استمرار الجاهزية العالية لمواجهة أي تهديدات محتملة. وتأتي هذه التطورات في ظل اتساع رقعة المواجهة العسكرية بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، وما يرافقها من إجراءات دفاعية واستنفار أمني في عدد من دول المنطقة





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US Strikes Iran Bahrain Security Alert Kuwait Defense Forces Iran Surveillance Capabilities Tensions Between US And Iran

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