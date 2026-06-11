US reveals new details about strikes inside Iran, releases video footage, targets air defense systems and military monitoring centers

The United States has disclosed new information about the strikes it conducted inside Iran, releasing video footage of the operation and confirming that the attacks targeted air defense systems and military monitoring and communication centers. The U.S. military announced the release of video footage of the strikes it carried out against targets inside Iran, in a move aimed at showcasing the details of the military operation conducted overnight.

كشفت الولايات المتحدة تفاصيل جديدة عن الضربات التي نفذتها داخل إيران خلال الساعات الماضية، معلنة نشر مقاطع مصورة للعملية، ومؤكدة أن الهجمات استهدفت منظومات دفاع جوي ومراكز مراقبة واتصالات عسكرية قالت إنها شكّلت تهديداً للقوات الأمريكية وحركة الملاحة البحرية.

وأعلن الجيش الأمريكي نشر مشاهد مصورة للضربات التي نفذها ضد أهداف داخل إيران، في خطوة هدفت إلى إظهار تفاصيل العملية العسكرية التي نُفذت خلال الليل. وأكدت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية أن القوات الأمريكية «أنهت ضرباتها الدفاعية» داخل إيران، مشيرة إلى أن العملية جاءت رداً على ما وصفته بـ«العدوان الإيراني المستمر وغير المبرر». وأوضحت القيادة المركزية أن الضربات استهدفت قدرات المراقبة العسكرية الإيرانية وأنظمة الاتصالات، إضافة إلى مواقع دفاع جوي في مناطق مختلفة من البلاد.

وقالت إن العملية شملت ضربات إضافية «دفاعاً عن النفس» طالت مواقع متعددة، مؤكدة أن القوات الأمريكية أكملت جميع الأهداف المحددة مسبقاً





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