US reportedly guarantees no more Israeli attacks on Lebanon to revive nuclear talks with Iran

A source close to the US administration has revealed that the US has assured Iran that Israel will not escalate its attacks on Lebanon, as part of a bid to restart high-level nuclear talks between the two countries. The source was asked if the US would provide such guarantees and responded that Hezbollah had violated the ceasefire. Israel agreed to halt its attacks and communicated this to the Iranians. Hezbollah is expected to stop its operations and the Israeli military continues to target Hezbollah and its infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

أفاد مصدر مطّلع بأن الولايات المتحدة نقلت إلى إيران أن إسرائيل لن تواصل تصعيد هجماتها في لبنان، وذلك في إطار سعي إدارة ترامب إلى إعادة دفع محادثات نووية رفيعة المستوى مع إيران.

وعند سؤال المصدر عما إذا كانت الولايات المتحدة ستقدم تلك الضمانات، قال: حزب الله انتهك وقف إطلاق النار. إسرائيل وافقت على التوقف، وقد تم نقل ذلك إلى الإيرانيين، ويتعين على حزب الله أن يوقف عملياته. إسرائيل شنت سلسلة من الضربات الدامية في أنحاء لبنان، الجمعة، ردًّا على هجوم لحزب الله أسفر عن مقتل أربعة جنود في جنوب لبنان، وذلك رغم الاتفاق بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران الذي أعلن إنهاء الصراع على جميع الجبهات.

طلبت إيران ضمانات بأن الأعمال القتالية في لبنان ستتوقف قبل أن تُعقد محادثات مقررة في سويسرا مع نائب الرئيس جيه دي فانس ومسؤولين كبار آخرين. لم يتضح بعد كيف قامت إدارة ترامب بنقل هذه المعلومات إلى الإيرانيين، أو ما إذا كان ذلك سيكون كافياً لإعادة جدولة المحادثات الفنية المخططة.

قتل ما لا يقل عن 16 شخصاً، الجمعة، جراء سلسلة مكثفة من الغارات الجوية الإسرائيلية ليلاً في جنوب لبنان، وذلك بعد يومين من توقيع طهران وواشنطن اتفاقاً لوقف التصعيد بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، وفقاً لما أوردته الوكالة الوطنية للإعلام في لبنان. كما أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي أنه شنت ضربات طوال الليل ويواصل استهداف مسلحي حزب الله وبنيتهم التحتية في جنوب لبنان.

ذكر أن الاتفاق الأمريكي–الإيراني كان يهدف إلى إنهاء القتال الدائر في لبنان بين إسرائيل وجماعة حزب الله المسلحة المدعومة من إيران. وتأتي هذه الغارات بعد ساعات من توجيه نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جيه دي فانس انتقادات حادة لأعضاء في الحكومة الإسرائيلية انتقدوا الرئيس دونالد ترامب بسبب الاتفاق الأمريكي–الإيران





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