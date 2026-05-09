A new image describing an unidentified flying object (UFO) is being analyzed by military personnel operating in the African skies, prompting the Pentagon to release a statement linking it to the image. The topic of recent sightings across multiple Arabic nations has sparked discussion and speculation. The whitepaper outlines the ongoing efforts of the U.S. Department of Defense to conduct a thorough evaluation of the sightings, analyze associated data, and determine their factual nature. Although details are still emerging, revealing categorization, and raising the matter for continued effort to determine the facts and share them openly, as per the National Security Agency. The disclosed materials aim to shed light on the progress of the study while sharing a common investigation philosophy to feature the findings, laws, and security perspectives on all surrounding cases of unknown objects in the sky. Currently, the government is engaged in a historic, large-scale mission to research, analyze, and declassify evidence for years, integrating data from multiple sources and repositories.

صورة، تم تحديدها باسم " DOW-UAP-PR43 ، ارفقت بتقرير عن جسم طائر مجهول، مع وصف "مشغل عسكري أمريكي أبلغ عن جسم طائر مجهول أثناء العمل داخل المجال الجوي الأفريقي"، وفقًا لوزارة الدفاع.

مرفقة ببيان ورد فيه: "المواد المحفوظة هنا تمثل قضايا لم تُحسم بعد، ما يعني أن الحكومة غير قادرة على تحديد طبيعة الظواهر المرصودة بشكل قاطع. قد يحدث هذا لأسباب عديدة، منها نقص البيانات الكافية، وترحب وزارة الحرب بتطبيق تحليلات ومعلومات وخبرات القطاع الخاص. ستواصل الوزارة إعداد تقارير منفصلة عن قضايا الأجسام الطائرة المجهولة التي تم حلها، وفقًا لما ينص عليه القانون. في ظل هذه الإدارة، سنسعى لكشف الحقيقة ومشاركة نتائجنا مع الشعب الأمريكي".

)، تشرف وزارة الحرب، بدعم من مكتب مدير الاستخبارات الوطنية، على جهود حكومية شاملة للعثور على السجلات والوثائق التاريخية المتعلقة بالظواهر الجوية الشاذة غير المحددة، ومراجعتها، وتحديدها، ورفع السرية عنها، ونشرها علنًا، وهي جميعها بحوزة الحكومة الفيدرالية. وتابعت: "يُعدّ هذا مشروعًا تاريخيًا غير مسبوق، يتطلب تنسيقًا بين عشرات الوكالات ومراجعة عشرات الملايين من السجلات، كثير منها موجود على الورق فقط، ويمتد على مدى عقود.

ونظرًا لحجم هذه المهمة، ستنشر وزارة الحرب المواد الجديدة بشكل دوري فور اكتشافها ورفع السرية عنها، على دفعات تُنشر كل بضعة أسابيع





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