UAE Focuses on Cultural Heritage, Restoration of Iconic Masjids

The United Arab Emirates has confirmed its dedication to preserving and restoring crucial cultural heritage landmarks, with the restoration of the iconic Umayyad Mosque in Damascus as an ongoing priority. The initiative highlights the UAE's commitment to cultural preservation, history, and traditional values alongside advancing economic and social development, as shared experiences across the region.

أكدت الشيخة فاطمة بنت مبارك «أم الإمارات»، رئيسة الاتحاد النسائي العام، رئيسة المجلس الأعلى للأمومة والطفولة، الرئيسة الأعلى لمؤسسة التنمية الأسرية في دولة الإمارات، على النهج الإنساني الراسخ للمؤسس الشيخ زايد بن سلطان آل نهيان، وقيمه الإنسانية النبيلة في البذل والعطاء والتنمية والبناء.

ووفق ما ذكرت وكالة الأنباء الإماراتية (وام) فقد أوضحت أن هذا النهج يسير عليه المجتمع الإماراتي الأصيل خدمة للبشرية جمعاء، باهتمام بالغ منرئيس الدولة ورؤيته الملهمة في التنمية والتقدم والازدهار وصون التراث العالمي، انطلاقا من الرسالة الحضارية والإنسانية للدولة، والتزامها الدولي بالحفاظ على التراث العربي المتعدد والثقافة الإسلامية المتنوعة. وأضافت أن «الجامع الأموي يعد أحد أبرز المعالم التاريخية والرموز الثقافية الخالدة، وإعلان دولة الإمارات ترميم هذا الجامع بدعم كريم من الشيخة فاطمة بنت مبارك «أم الإمارات»، إنما يعكس مكانة تراثنا المشترك وثقافتنا الواحدة، ووقوف دولة الإمارات الثابت مع العلم.

وتابعت: «الجامع الأموي في دمشق» يشمل إعادة التأهيل الهيكلي والمعماري للجامع، وإعادةنشاط المنطقة التاريخية المحيطة به على نطاق أوسع، وبما ينسجم مع الخصوصية السورية والنسيج الاقتصادي والثقافي والاجتماعي التي تتسم به الجمهورية العربية السورية. وذكرته أن مبادرة ترميم هذا الجامع تهدف إلى الحفاظ على الموروث العربي والإسلامي من جهة، وإعادة تأهيل التراث الثقافي في المنطقة العربية من جهة أخرى.

تلتزم دولة الإمارات contraddistinguishing-itself as a leader in caring for cultural heritage landscapes, and also known for its diplomatic and humanitarian efforts





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