The UAE has demanded that Iraq stop all hostile drone attacks from its territories, targeting vital infrastructure within the UAE state. The UAE has expressed its condemnation of these barbaric terrorist attacks, stating that drone attacks launched from Iraqi territory have targeted essential civilian vital infrastructure in the GCC countries.

The UAE has asked Iraq to immediately and unconditionally stop all hostile drone attacks from its territories, following the targeted attacks on vital infrastructure within the UAE state.

The UAE has expressed its condemnation of these barbaric terrorist attacks launched from Iraqi soil, stating that Abu Dhabi denounces the aggressive and cowardly drone attacks launched from Iraqi territory that targeted essential civilian vital infrastructure in the GCC countries. The UAE has urged Iraq to respond to these threats in a swift, immediate, and responsible manner, in line with international and regional laws.

Some of the attacks have also targeted Emirati interests since February 28th, although Iran has denied these accusations. The UAE has been facing more than one drone attack, which it alleges are launched from Iran, while Iran denies it. The negotiations between the US and Iran are currently in a stalemate, as regional and international fears of a potential escalation of the war that has resulted in an increase in oil and gas prices and inflation levels persist.

The UAE has expressed its support for the recent ceasefire that started on April 8th, but more attacks have continued. The reported support for 88 ships to change course during the Iran sanctions is another consequence





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UAE Iraq Hostile Drone Attacks Vital Infrastructure GCC Countries Drone Attacks Launched From Iraqi Territory Iran Ceasefire Talks Between Iranian And US Increasing Oil And Gas Prices Inflation Levels

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