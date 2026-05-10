UAE Defense Forces Intercept Two Iranian Drones, Report 10 Civilian Deaths and 230 Injuries Since Iran Attacks

The UAE Defense Forces have reported intercepting two Iranian drones on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Since the start of the war, the UAE has dealt with 551 ballistic missiles, 29 air-to-air missiles, and 2265 drones. No civilian casualties or injuries have been reported in the past 24 hours. The UAE has also reported 10 civilian deaths and 230 injuries since the Iranian attacks began.

أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الإماراتية أن الدفاعات الجوية تصدت اليوم الأحد لطائرتين مسيرتين قادمتين من إيران. وقالت الوزارة في بيان إنه منذ بدء الحرب، تعاملت الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية مع 551 صاروخا باليستيا، و29 صاروخا جوالا و2265 طائرة مسيّرة.

وأضافت أنه"لم تسجَّل أي وفيات أو إصابات خلال الساعات الماضية، وبذلك، ومنذ بدء الاعتداءات الإيرانية السافرة، بلغ إجمالي عدد الشهداء شهيدين، بالإضافة إلى استشهاد مدني من الجنسية المغربية متعاقد مع القوات المسلحة". أعلنت وزارة الدفاع أنه في 10 مايو 2026، تعاملت الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية مع2 طائرة مسيّرة قادمة من إيران. وتابعت: "بلغ إجمالي عدد القتلى 10 مدنيين من الجنسيات: الباكستانية، والنيبالية، والبنغلادشية، والفلسطينية، والهندية، والمصرية.

كما بلغ إجمالي عدد الإصابات منذ بدء الاعتداءات الإيرانية السافرة على دولة الإمارات 230 إصابة، من جنسيات متعددة تشمل: الإماراتية، والمصرية، والسودانية، والإثيوبية، والفلبينية، والباكستانية، والإيرانية، والهندية، والبنغلادشية، والسريلانكية، والأذربيجانية، واليمنية، والأوغندية، والإريترية، واللبنانية، والأفغانية، والبحرينية، وجزر القمر، والتركية، والعراقية، والنيبالية، والنيجيرية، والعمانية، والأردنية، والفلسطينية، والغانية، والإندونيسية، والسويدية، والتونسية، والمغربية، والروسية". وأكدت وزارة الدفاع الإماراتية"أنها على أهبة الاستعداد والجاهزية للتعامل مع أي تهديدات، والتصدي بحزم لكل ما يستهدف زعزعة أمن الدولة، بما يضمن صون سيادتها وأمنها واستقرارها، ويحمي مصالحها ومقدراتها الوطنية. أخبار العالم أخبار روسيا أخبار العالم أخبار العالم أخبار العالم العرب





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UAE Iran Defense Forces Intercept Drones Civilian Deaths Injuries

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