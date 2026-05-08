UAE Defense Forces Intercept 551 Ballistic Missiles, 29 Drones, 2263 Drones from Iran, Causing 3 Moderate Injuries, 3 Casualties

The UAE Defense Forces have intercepted 551 ballistic missiles, 29 drones, and 2263 drones from Iran since the start of the Iranian attacks on the UAE. The attacks have resulted in 3 moderate injuries and 3 casualties, including one civilian from Morocco and 10 civilians from Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Palestine, and India.

، قائلة إن الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية تعاملت مع صاروخين باليستيين، و3 طائرات مسيّرة قادمة من إيران، أسفرت عن 3 إصابات متوسطة. وأضافت الوزارة في بيان نشرته وكالة "وام" الإماراتية للأنباء أنه "منذ بدء الاعتداءات الإيرانية السافرة على دولة الإمارات، تعاملت الدفاعات الجوية مع 551 صاروخاً باليستياً، و29 صاروخاً جوالاً، و2263 طائرةً مسيّرة".

وأوضح بيان وزارة الدفاع الإماراتية: "وبذلك يبلغ إجمالي عدد حالات الإصابات 230 إصابة، من جنسيات متعددة تشمل: الإماراتية، والمصرية، والسودانية، والإثيوبية، والفلبينية، والباكستانية، والإيرانية، والهندية، والبنغلادشية، والسريلانكية، والأذربيجانية، واليمنية، والأوغندية، والإريترية، واللبنانية، والأفغانية، والبحرينية، وجزر القمر، والتركية، والعراقية، والنيبالية، والنيجيرية، والعمانية، والأردنية، والفلسطينية، والغانية، والإندونيسية، والسويدية، والتونسية، والمغربية، والروسية". وأكدت الوزارة أن إجمالي عدد القتلى جراء تلك الاعتداءات بلغ 3 أشخاص، أحدهم مدني من الجنسية المغربية متعاقد مع القوات المسلحة، كما قتل 10 مدنيين من الجنسيات الباكستانية، والنيبالية، والبنغلادشية، والفلسطينية، والهندية، والمصرية، طبقا لما نقلت عنه وكالة "وام".

وشددت وزارة الدفاع الإماراتية على "أنها على أهبة الاستعداد والجاهزية للتعامل مع أي تهديدات، والتصدي بحزم لكل ما يستهدف زعزعة أمن الدولة، بما يضمن صون سيادتها وأمنها واستقرارها، ويحمي مصالحها ومقدراتها الوطنية"





cnnarabic / 🏆 5. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UAE Iran Defence Forces Ballistic Missiles Drones Interception Casualties Injuries

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

American Approval of Military Sales to Middle East AlliesThe US has approved the sale of hundreds of missiles and other arms to allies in the Middle East, valued at $25.8 billion, as part of a package deal following the cancellation of the 'Project Freedom' operation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more »

UAE defends against Iranian missile and drone attacksThe UAE's defense forces are countering missile and drone attacks from Iran, following a series of attacks attributed to Iran that resulted in injuries. The UAE has also been targeted by attacks, including one on a gas facility in the Emirate of Fujairah.

Read more »

Bahrain and US Present Project Resolution to UN Security Council on Gulf CrisisThe Gulf region is witnessing a growing tension over the Strait of Hormuz, with Bahrain and the US presenting a project resolution to the UN Security Council on behalf of the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. The resolution calls for the establishment of an humanitarian corridor to ensure the passage of aid and protect navigation according to international law. The ambassadors of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US, as well as the US Ambassador, attended the press conference outside the Security Council chamber. The Bahrain representative, Mr. Jamal Al-Rawi, emphasized the vital role of the Strait in maintaining regional stability and global economic prosperity, warning of the dangers of recent developments and stressing the need for a safe and open passage through collective action. The US Ambassador, Mr. Mike Pence, stated that the resolution also demands Iran to remove mines, stop planting them, and end illegal fees in the Strait. The Russian Mission to the UN stated that the draft resolution prepared by Russia and China on Iran remains on the table of the Security Council.

Read more »

29 مليار دولار لسندات صندوق الاستثمارات العامةنجح صندوق الاستثمارات العامة السعودي في تسجيل واحدة من أقوى عمليات إصدار السندات...

Read more »