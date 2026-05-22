UAE Condemns Iran's Use of Drones, Missiles, and Naval Mines in Gulf Region, Rejects Alternative Route to Cross Strait of Hormuz

The UAE Foreign Ministry statement criticized Iran's use of armed drones, missiles, and naval mines in the Gulf region, expressing deep concern about the threat to maritime safety and navigation. The statement also rejected the alternative route proposed by Iran to cross the Strait of Hormuz and establish the 'Iranian Gulf Authority' to control shipping traffic.

The UAE welcomed the decision of the International Maritime Organization 's (IMO) Safety Committee regarding the guarantee of navigation freedom in the Gulf region and emphasized that the UAE , Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Bahrain issued a joint statement rejecting the alternative route proposed by Iran to cross the Strait of Hormuz and establish what they called the ' Iran ian Gulf Authority' to control shipping traffic.

The statement by the UAE Foreign Ministry, published on its official Twitter account, said, 'The member states, through this decision, expressed their deep concern about Iran's use of armed drones, missiles, and naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz and its vicinity, posing a serious threat to maritime safety and navigation. The attacks have resulted in the loss of at least 11 vessels and the cutting of more than 20,000 vessels.

The decision emphasizes the importance of preserving the freedom of navigation for commercial ships in the Arabian Sea and the Red Sea, as well as the right to pass through one of the most important international maritime routes in the world. It also calls on the decision-making countries to take coordinated steps to ensure the safety of commercial ships and cargo ships in the Strait of Hormuz and its vicinity.

The decision expressed appreciation for the role of the IMO's Secretary-General in ensuring the safety of seafarers and called on countries to support the efforts of the Secretary-General to facilitate the safe evacuation of stranded commercial ships in the Gulf using the approved maritime route by the organization. The statement also urged countries to ensure the continued supply of essential supplies such as water, food, and fuel to ships unable to leave the region





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Iran UAE International Maritime Organization Strait Of Hormuz Iranian Gulf Authority Armed Drones Missiles Naval Mines

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