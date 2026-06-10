U.S.-Iran Military Escalation: U.S. Strikes Inside Iran, Iranian Media Reports Explosions and Air Defense Activation

The U.S. Central Command announced the commencement of strikes inside Iran, targeting multiple targets. Iranian media reported hearing explosions and activating air defense systems in several cities and sites in the south of the country.

11 يونيو 2026 - 00:57 | آخر تحديث 11 يونيو 2026 - 01:02 شهدت الساعات الماضية تصعيداً عسكرياً جديداً بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، بعدما أعلنت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية بدء تنفيذ ضربات وصفتها بـ«الدفاعية» ضد أهداف متعددة داخل إيران، فيما أفادت وسائل إعلام إيرانية بسماع دوي انفجارات وتفعيل أنظمة الدفاع الجوي في عدد من المدن والمواقع جنوب البلاد، بالتزامن مع تحذيرات أمريكية من احتمال رد إيراني يستهدف قواعدها العسكرية في المنطقة.

أعلن الجيش الأمريكي بدء تنفيذ ضربات داخل إيران، مؤكداً أن العملية جاءت رداً على ما وصفه بـ«العدوان الإيراني المستمر وغير المبرر». وقالت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية إن القوات الأمريكية بدأت شن ضربات دفاعية إضافية ضد أهداف متعددة داخل إيران، مشيرة إلى أن العمليات تأتي لحماية القوات والمصالح الأمريكية في المنطقة.

كما نقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن مسؤول أمريكي تأكيده أن الضربات الأمريكية على إيران قد بدأت بالفعل، فيما ذكرت القناة 12 الإسرائيلية نقلاً عن مسؤول أمريكي أن الهجمات انطلقت بالتنسيق مع الاستعدادات لمواجهة أي رد إيراني محتمل. في المقابل، نقلت وسائل إعلام أمريكية عن مسؤولين أمريكيين توقعهم أن تستهدف إيران القواعد الأمريكية رداً على الضربات الأخيرة، على غرار الهجمات التي شهدتها المنطقة خلال الأيام الماضية.

كما أفادت شبكة «إيديوت أحرونوت» نقلاً عن مسؤولين إسرائيليين بأن إسرائيل في حالة تأهب واستعداد لاحتمال استئناف القتال إذا أطلقت إيران صواريخ رداً على الضربة الأمريكية. بالتزامن مع الضربات الأمريكية، أفادت وسائل إعلام إيرانية بسماع دوي انفجارات في عدد من المناطق الجنوبية. وأعلن التلفزيون الإيراني تفعيل الدفاعات الجوية في مدينة عسلوية بمحافظة بوشهر، فيما تحدثت وكالة «مهر» عن سماع انفجارات في محيط مدينة ميناب بمحافظة هرمزغان جنوب إيران.

كما أفادت وسائل إعلام إيرانية بسماع دوي انفجار في ميناء بندر عباس، أحد أبرز الموانئ الإيرانية على الخليج العربي. وأشارت وكالة «تسنيم» إلى سماع أربعة انفجارات في مدينة سيريك جنوب إيران، بينما تحدثت وكالة «فارس» عن دوي انفجارات في جزيرة قشم وتفعيل أنظمة الدفاع الجوي هناك. وفي وقت لاحق، نفت «تسنيم» صحة الأنباء المتداولة عن وقوع انفجارات في جزيرتي كيش وقشم، مؤكدة أن الأصوات التي سُمعت كانت نتيجة اشتباكات أو تحركات عسكرية في المياه الخليجية.

من جانبه، نفى الحرس الثوري الإيراني ما تردد عن تعرض مدينة مهر جنوب البلاد لهجوم مباشر، مؤكداً أن المدينة لم تشهد أي استهداف عسكري. ويأتي هذا التطور في وقت تشهد فيه المنطقة توتراً متصاعداً، وسط ترقب دولي لمسار المواجهة واحتمالات اتساع نطاق الردود العسكرية خلال الساعات القادمة





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U.S.-Iran Military Escalation U.S. Strikes Inside Iran Iranian Media Reports Explosions And Air Defen U.S. Central Command U.S. Strikes Against Multiple Targets Inside I U.S. Protection Of Forces And Interests In The Iranian Response To U.S. Strikes Israeli Officials On Alert And Prepared For Po Iranian Denial Of Direct Attack On City Of Meh Tensions In The Region Possibility Of Expanding Military Responses

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