U.S. President Donald Trump Imposes Maritime Blockade on Iran, Emphasizes Readiness for Harsh Actions

The news text discusses the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the U.S. through Pakistan, with the U.S. imposing a maritime blockade on Iran called the steel wall. The text also mentions the readiness of the Israeli army and the hope for a peaceful resolution to the tensions between Iran and the U.S.

While a spokesperson for the Iran ian Foreign Ministry confirmed that negotiations between Tehran and Washington are ongoing through Pakistan, U.S. President Donald Trump stated today (Wednesday) that his forces are imposing a maritime blockade on Iran called the steel wall .

Trump told reporters: No one can breach the maritime blockade we impose on Iran, indicating that his country will seize more Iranian oil tankers. He added: We will not allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon, and we have significant support for that, noting that Iran is very eager to reach an agreement.

He emphasized by saying: We will see how things will turn out with Iran; we have dealt them strong blows, and we may have to deliver harsher blows, pointing out that they are in the final stages of negotiations with Iran. He added: We will see what happens; either we reach an agreement with Iran or we will take harsh actions, and we hope that does not happen.

He noted that the question is whether Iran will sign the agreement document or if we will go to complete the mission





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Iran U.S. Negotiations Maritime Blockade Steel Wall Nuclear Weapon Support Agreement Negotiations With Iran Deal Harsh Actions Readiness Israeli Army Peaceful Resolution

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