U.S. President Trump Vows Strong Strikes Against Iran, Seizes Khark Island, Controls Oil Markets

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to deliver strong strikes against Iran tonight, seize Khark Island, and control the oil markets, similar to what happened in Venezuela. Diplomatic sources confirmed that Iran has delivered its response to the message conveyed by the Pakistani Interior Minister, denying any stagnation in the negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed today (Thursday) to deliver very strong strikes against Iran tonight, to seize Khark Island and control the oil markets , similar to what happened in Venezuela .

In a related context, diplomatic sources revealed today that Iran has delivered its response to the message conveyed by the Pakistani Interior Minister, denying any stagnation in the negotiations between Washington and Tehran. Meanwhile, Iranian television reported hearing an explosion off the coastal city of Sirik in the south of the country near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, noting that the cause of the explosion remains unknown





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Iran U.S. Venezuela Khark Island Oil Markets Diplomatic Sources Strait Of Hormuz Pakistani Interior Minister Iranian Television Explosion

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