U.N. Court Announces Death of Rwandan Suspect in Genocide Case

The United Nations court announced the death of a Rwandan suspect in a genocide case, who was being held in a hospital in The Hague, Netherlands. The cause of death was not immediately revealed, but the court stated that medical and legal investigations were ongoing. The suspect, known as the "butcher of the genocide," was accused of inciting the killing of Tutsis and financing the Interahamwe militia responsible for the massacres.

أعلنت محكمة تابعة للأمم المتحدة، يوم السبت، وفاة مشتبه به رواندي متهم بالضلوع في الإبادة الجماعية عام 1994، داخل أحد مستشفيات لاهاي في هولندا أثناء فترة احتجازه.

ولم تكشف المحكمة فوراً عن السبب المحدد للوفاة، مشيرة إلى أن تحقيقات طبية وقانونية جارية. ويُعتبر فيليسيان كابوجا من أبرز المطلوبين في ملف الإبادة الجماعية الرواندية، وكان يُلقب ب"مصرفي الإبادة". ووُجهت إليه تهم بالتحريض المباشر على القتل الجماعي لأقلية التوتسي، وتمويل ميليشيات"إنتراهاموي" التي نفذت المجازر. نُقل إلى لاهاي، وبدأت إجراءات محاكمته رسمياً في 2022 أمام الآلية الدولية.

في فبراير 2023، علقت المحكمة الإجراءات بعد تقارير طبية أكدت إصابته بالخرف وعدم قدرته على فهم الإجراءات أو الدفاع عن نفسه. وتُعد من أفظع الجرائم في التاريخ المعاصر، وما زالت تداعياتها تؤثر على المنطقة حتى اليوم. أكدت المحكمة الأممية أن"العدالة لا تسقط بالتقادم"، مشددة على استمرار جهود توثيق الجرائم وإنصاف ضحايا الإبادة. ورحبت منظمات حقوقية بإغلاق ملف كابوجا رمزياً، لكنها دعت إلى عدم إغفال مسؤولية المتورطين الآخرين الذين لا يزالون طلقاء





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U.N. Court Rwandan Genocide Suspect Death Medical Investigations Legal Investigations Interahamwe Militia Tutsis Butcher Of The Genocide

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