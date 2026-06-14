Uruguay's National Team Crisis Ends, Set to Face Saudi Arabia in World Cup

The President of the Uruguayan Football Association, Ignacio Alonso, confirmed the end of the crisis regarding the delayed travel of his country's national team to the United States to face the Saudi Green at 1 AM (Tuesday), as part of the first round of group stage matches in the 2026 World Cup.

15 يونيو 2026 - 02:06 | آخر تحديث 15 يونيو 2026 - 02:20 أكد رئيس الاتحاد الأوروغوياني لكرة القدم إغناسيو ألونسو انتهاء أزمة تأخر سفر بعثة منتخب بلاده إلى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، لمواجهة الأخضر السعودي في الواحدة من صباح غد (الثلاثاء)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الأولى من دور المجموعات في بطولة كأس العالم 2026.

كانت صحيفة «آس» الإسبانية قد ذكرت أن منتخب أوروغواي عالق في معسكره التدريبي بمدينة كانكون المكسيكية، قبل ساعات من ظهوره الأول في كأس العالم 2026، بسبب افتقار الطائرة المخصصة لنقل الفريق إلى ميامي للوثائق المطلوبة وفقًا للوائح الأمريكية. وقال ألونسو في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ» عن أزمة تأخر الطائرة: «كل شيء تم حله»، فيما قال مدير المنتخبات الوطنية في الاتحاد الأوروغوياني: «لقد تأخرنا رحلة واحدة، لأن الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا) خصص طائرة مُنعَت من دخول الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية».

وتضم المجموعة الثامنة في كأس العالم 2026، التي تستمر منافساتها حتى 19 يوليو المقبل، منتخبات السعودية وأوروغواي وإسبانيا والرأس الأخضر





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