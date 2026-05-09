University of McGill Pioneers Artificial Pancreas Device to End Daily Insulin Injections for Type 1 Diabetes Patients

A research team from McGill University in Canada has successfully developed a revolutionary medical device, an"artificial pancreas," which can potentially end the daily insulin injection struggles of type 1 diabetes patients. This groundbreaking advancements overcomes the biggest obstacle in medicine: how to maintain transplanted cells alive. By using advanced 3D printing techniques, the researchers created a complex network of artificial blood vessels inside the device, ensuring immediate blood flow and nutrient supply to the insulin-producing cells while preventing the immune cells from attacking and destroying them.

في قفزة نوعية قد تغير حياة الملايين، نجح فريق بحثي من جامعة «ماكجيل» الكندية في ابتكار جهاز طبي ثوري يمثل جيلاً جديداً من «البنكرياس الاصطناعي»، صُمم خصيصاً لإنهاء معاناة مرضى السكري من النوع الأول مع حقن الأنسولين اليومية.

الابتكار الجديد، الذي سلط موقع «ميديكال إكسبريس» الضوء عليه، يتجاوز العقبة الأكبر التي واجهت الطب لعقود؛ وهي كيفية الحفاظ على الخلايا المزروعة حية داخل الجسم. فبينما كانت المحاولات السابقة تفشل بسبب هجوم الجهاز المناعي أو ضعف التروية الدموية، جاء هذا الجهاز ليعمل كـ «درع حماية» ومحطة تغذية في آن واحد. استخدم العلماء تقنيات الطباعة ثلاثية الأبعاد المتطورة لإنشاء شبكة معقدة من القنوات الدموية الصناعية داخل الجهاز.

وبمجرد زراعته، يرتبط مباشرة بالأوعية الدموية للمريض، ما يضمن تدفق الدم فوراً لتغذية الخلايا المنتجة للأنسولين، بينما يعمل غلافه الذكي كحاجز صد يمنع خلايا المناعة من مهاجمتها وتدميرها. أظهرت النتائج ما قبل السريرية نجاحاً باهراً، حيث استمرت الخلايا في العمل بكفاءة عالية، مما يفتح الباب أمام علاجات طويلة الأمد لا تحتاج إلى أدوية تثبيط المناعة المرهقة





OKAZ_online / 🏆 17. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Artificial Pancreas Diabetes Treatment 3D Printing Blood Vessels Implant

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bahrain and US Present Project Resolution to UN Security Council on Gulf CrisisThe Gulf region is witnessing a growing tension over the Strait of Hormuz, with Bahrain and the US presenting a project resolution to the UN Security Council on behalf of the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. The resolution calls for the establishment of an humanitarian corridor to ensure the passage of aid and protect navigation according to international law. The ambassadors of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US, as well as the US Ambassador, attended the press conference outside the Security Council chamber. The Bahrain representative, Mr. Jamal Al-Rawi, emphasized the vital role of the Strait in maintaining regional stability and global economic prosperity, warning of the dangers of recent developments and stressing the need for a safe and open passage through collective action. The US Ambassador, Mr. Mike Pence, stated that the resolution also demands Iran to remove mines, stop planting them, and end illegal fees in the Strait. The Russian Mission to the UN stated that the draft resolution prepared by Russia and China on Iran remains on the table of the Security Council.

Read more »

US Intelligence: Iran Supreme Leader Plays Crucial Role in War StrategyThe United States intelligence believes that the new Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, plays a crucial role in shaping the country's war strategy along with senior Iranian officials. However, the exact extent of his authority within the Iranian regime remains unclear, though estimates suggest that he is likely to influence how Iran manages the ongoing negotiations with the United States to end the war.

Read more »