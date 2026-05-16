University Showdown in Iraq: College Engineering Grades Turn Deadly

In a shocking turn of events, the dean of a university in Baghdad refused to pass a failing student enrolled in the engineering department, sparking a deadly conflict between the dean, university administrators, and influential individuals who wielded the threat of violence and firearms. This dispute escalated into a violent standoff when the dean's decision was seen as a challenge to their control, ultimately culminating in the dean receiving a second bomb threat and an attempt on his life. This crisis poses the critical question of whether educational institutions can withstand the pressure of power struggles and continued encroachment on their autonomy when students' grades become the battleground.

16 مايو 2026 - 11:45 | آخر تحديث 16 مايو 2026 - 11:45 هل يمكن لدرجة امتحانية في كلية الهندسة أن تتحول إلى مواجهة مسلحة بالأسلحة الثقيلة والقنابل اليدوية؟

هذا السيناريو الهوليوودي تحول إلى واقع مرير في العاصمة العراقية بغداد، بعدما وجدت إدارة جامعة الإسراء نفسها في مواجهة مباشرة مع أصحاب النفوذ والسلاح بسبب قرار أكاديمي رفض التنازل عن رصانته العلمية. بدأت الحكاية خلف الأبواب المغلقة للجامعة، عندما رفض رئيسها الدكتور عبدالرزاق الماجدي تمرير نجاح طالب راسب في كلية الهندسة. المفاجأة أن الطالب ليس شخصاً عادياً، بل هو نجل أحد قيادات الفصائل المسلحة النافذة.

الرفض الأكاديمي البحت اعتُبر من قبل الجهة المتنفذة تحدياً لا يمكن قبوله، لتبدأ سلسلة من رسائل التهديد المباشرة التي تطالب رئيس الجامعة بالحضور إلى مقرهم لتسوية الأمر. لم يتوقف الأمر عند التهديد الشفهي، ففي مساء ثقيل في منطقة شارع فلسطين شرقي بغداد، فوجئ أهالي المنطقة ورئيس الجامعة برتل عسكري مرعب يضم أكثر من 15 سيارة دفع رباعي وبيك آب محمله بالمسلحين تحاصر المنزل في استعراض قوة همجي، مما نشر الذعر بين عائلة الماجدي وأطفاله الذين عاشوا ساعات من الخوف والتهديد.

لأن رئيس الجامعة تمسك بموقفه ورفض التلاعب بالنتائج، تصاعد الانتقام؛ إذ أُلقيت قنبلة يدوية هجومية أمام منزله للمرة الثانية خلال فترة قصيرة، في رسالة واضحة تخطت حدود الترهيب إلى محاولة تصفية الحسابات وكسر استقلال القرار الجامعي. أصدرت جامعة الإسراء بياناً غاضباً دانت فيه هذا الاعتداء الإجرامي، وطالبت وزارة الداخلية العراقية بالتدخل العاجل.

وتزامناً مع الأزمة، تداولت صفحات عراقية صورة لمذكرة قبض بحق شخص يُدعى نورالدين، قيل إنه نجل القيادي المتورط، لكنها لم تقدم أي تفاصيل بناءاً على تصريحات من شرطة الرصافة تفيد بعدم تسجيل أي قضية تجارية حتى الآن. وتفتح هذه الواقعة الباب أمام تساؤل مرير يتردد في الشارع العراقي: هل يستطيع المؤسسات التعليمية الصمود وحماية هيبتها عندما تتحول درجات الطلاب إلى معركة نفوذ وسلاح





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Security And Terrorism Iraq President University Degree Refusal Invading Weapons Terror Attack

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