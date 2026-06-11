Union Parliamentary Arab Conference Begins in Saudi Arabia

The 33rd session of the Union Parliamentary Arab Conference, which is being held under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, has started today. The conference is being held virtually and is being organized by the Shura Council and the Union Parliamentary Arab. The President of the Shura Council and the President of the Union Parliamentary Arab, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Sheikh, made an opening statement.

11 يونيو 2026 - 15:04 | آخر تحديث 11 يونيو 2026 - 15:04تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود -حفظه الله، انطلقت أعمال الدورة التاسعة والثلاثين لمؤتمر الاتحاد البرلماني العربي اليوم -عبر الاتصال المرئي- الذي ينظمه مجلس الشورى والاتحاد البرلماني العربي برئاسة رئيس مجلس الشورى رئيس الاتحاد البرلماني العربي الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله بن محمد بن إبراهيم آل الشيخ، ومشاركة رؤساء البرلمانات والمجالس التشريعية العربية ورؤساء الوفود، وممثلي عددٍ من المنظمات.

وألقى رئيس مجلس الشورى رئيس الاتحاد البرلماني العربي الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله بن محمد بن إبراهيم آل الشيخ عقب إعلانه افتتاح أعمال المؤتمر الكلمة التالية:السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته،يسرني في مستهل كلمتي، باسمي ونيابة عن زملائي أعضاء مجلس الشورى ومنسوبيه، أن أرحب بكم في أعمال الدورة التاسعة والثلاثين لمؤتمر الاتحاد البرلماني العربي، الذي ينعقد برعاية كريمة من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وبدعم من ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود -حفظهما الله-، وهي رعاية تعكس ما توليه القيادة الرشيدة -أيدها الله- من اهتمامٍ ودعم للعمل العربي المشترك وتعزيزٍ للتضامن والتعاون بين الدول العربية، كما أتشرف أصالة عن نفسي ونيابة عن زملائي رؤساء المجالس والبرلمانات العربية ورؤساء الوفود بهذه المناسبة، أن أرفع أسمى آيات التهاني والتبريكات إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمين -حفظهما الله- بمناسبة النجاح المتميز لموسم حج عام 1447هـ، وما تحقق فيه من مستويات عالية من التنظيم والخدمات والرعاية لضيوف الرحمن، بما يجسد عناية المملكة العربية السعودية وقيادتها بخدمة الحرمين الشريفين وقاصديهما.

إننا نثمِّن مشاركتكم جميعًا في أعمال هذا المؤتمر الذي ينعقد عبر تقنية الاتصال المرئي في ظل الظروف والتحديات التي تشهدها المنطقة، وذلك تأكيدًا لحرصنا على استمرارية عمل الاتحاد البرلماني العربي وتعزيز التشاور والتنسيق بين البرلمانات العربية بما يخدم مصالح شعوبنا ويعزز أمن دولنا واستقرارها.

كما يطيب لي أن أتقدم بخالص الشكر والتقدير للرئاسة السابقة للاتحاد البرلماني العربي؛ ممثلةً في رئيس المجلس الشعبي الوطني بالجمهورية الجزائرية الديمقراطية الشعبية الشقيقة السيد إبراهيم بوغالي، على جهوده خلال فترة رئاسته للاتحاد، والشكر موصول للأمين العام للاتحاد البرلماني العربي الدكتور أحمد باعبود، ولزملائه في الأمانة العامة على ما بذلوه من جهود مقدرة في الإعداد والمتابعة والتنظيم، كما لا يفوتني أن أرحب برئيس مجلس النواب المصري المستشار هشام بدوي، ورئيس مجلس النواب العراقي السيد هيبت الحلبوسي، ورئيس مجلس النواب الأردني السيد مازن القاضي في هذا المؤتمر، وبتوليهم رئاسة مجالسهم البرلمانية، متمنيًا لهم التوفيق والنجاح في كل ما من شأنه تحقيق أهداف مجالسهم وتطلعات وآمال شعوبهم، وكذلك أهداف الاتحاد وتطلعاته





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Union Parliamentary Arab Conference King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Shura Council Union Parliamentary Arab Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Bin Mohammed Bin Ibrahim A Arab Parliament Arab Council Arab League Arab League Secretary-General Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League Secretary-General Dr. Ahmad Aboud Arab League

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