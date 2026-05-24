Ukraine capital Kyiv under attack with rockets and drones

The capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, has been subjected to a heavy attack with rockets and drones in the early hours of Sunday, after a warning from the Ukrainian air force about the possibility of a Russian missile attack. The attack resulted in the death of at least one person and the injury of 13 others, with seven of them being taken to the hospital. Several residential buildings have been damaged in different parts of the city.

تعرضت العاصمة الأوكرانية كييف لهجوم مكثف بصواريخ وطائرات مسيرة في وقت مبكر من اليوم الأحد، بعد وقت قصير من تحذير سلاح الجو الأوكراني من احتمال قيام روسيا بإطلاق الصاروخ الباليستي فرط الصوتي أوريشنيك.

وترددت أصداء الانفجارات في أنحاء المدينة في نحو الواحدة صباحا بالتوقيت المحلي، بعد أن أعلن سلاح الجو عن تهديد بإطلاق صاروخ أوريشنيك عبر قناته على تطبيق تلغرام. وكتب رئيس بلدية كييف فيتالي كليتشكو على تلغرام أن هذه الهجمات أسفرت عن مقتل شخص واحد على الأقل وإصابة 13 آخرين، نقل سبعة منهم إلى المستشفى، وتضررت عدة مبان سكنية في أنحاء المدينة.

وأفاد صحفيون من وكالة فرانس برس في العاصمة الأوكرانية بسماع سلسلة من الانفجارات التي هزت المباني، وإطلاق نار كثيف من مضادات أرضية، فيما بدا أنها محاولة لإسقاط مُسيّرة كان أزيزه يتردد في أجواء وسط العاصمة. كما رأوا طلقات خطاطة tracer ammunition تخترق السماء المظلمة؛ وهي طلقات يوجد في قاعدتها مادة تشبه تلك التي تستخدم في الألعاب النارية، غالباً ما تكون مصنوعة من الفوسفور أو المغنيسيوم، تشتعل عند انفجار البارود الموجود في الطلقة مولدة بريقاً ساطعاً على شكل خط.

قبل ساعات من هذا الهجوم، حذر الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي من احتمال أن تشن روسيا ضربة ضخمة وشيكة قد تستخدم فيها صاروخها من طراز أوريشنيك، فيما حذرت السفارة الأمريكية من خطر ضربة خلال الساعات الـ24 المقبلة. وكتب الجيش الأوكراني على تلغرام تزامناً مع سماع الانفجارات العاصمة حالياً هدف لهجوم صاروخي ضخم من العدو. ابقوا في الملاجئ! وأشار رئيس البلدية بأن مدرسة أصيبت في الهجوم في منطقة شيفتشنكيفسكي، فيما أدى قصف قرب مدرسة أخرى إلى انسداد مدخل ملجأ احتمى فيه سكان.

وفُعّلت الإنذارات الجوية في كل أنحاء أوكرانيا. وذكر الجيش الأوكراني أن الهجوم على العاصمة يشمل صواريخ من أنواع مختلفة وطائرات مسيرة. وفي العام الماضي، نشر الجيش الروسي صاروخ أوريشنيك، وهو أحدث صواريخه فرط الصوتية، القادر على حمل رأس نووي، وذلك في بيلاروس، الدولة الحليفة لموسكو والمحاذية لثلاث دول أعضاء في الحلف الأطلسي والاتحاد الأوروبي، هي بولندا وليتوانيا ولاتفيا، فضلاً عن أوكرانيا.

وسبق أن استخدمت موسكو هذا الصاروخ مرتين منذ بدأت غزو أوكرانيا في شباط/فبراير 2022، في نوفمبر/تشرين الثاني 2024 ضد مصنع عسكري، وفي يناير/كانون الثاني 2026 ضد مركز للصناعات الجوية في غرب أوكرانيا قرب حدود الحلف الاطلسي. وتوعد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين برد عسكري على ضربة أوكرانية بمسيرات استهدفت مساء الخميس كليّة مهنيّة في منطقة لوهانسك التي تحتلها روسيا في شرق أوكرانيا، أوقعت 18 قتيلاً على الأقل وأكثر من 40 جريحاً.

طلب زيلينسكي من الأسرة الدولية الضغط على روسيا لثنيها عن شن هجوم من هذا النوع، محذراً من أن أوكرانيا سترد بشكل تام ومتساوٍ على كل ضربة روسية





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