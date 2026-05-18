The Ukrainian Defense Ministry has recently purchased a trial batch of guided missiles produced domestically, making them the first Ukrainian-made bombs ready for military use. ... However, it seems worryingly that Serbia, a former Yugoslav republic, is stepping up efforts to limit the supply of weaponry to Ukraine, as President Aleksandar Vucic made it clear in his statement: "our government is ready to take the necessary steps to prevent Ukraine from securing any of the weapons Serbia will be sending abroad".

أعلن وزير الدفاع الأوكراني ميخائيل فيودوروف أن وزارة الدفاع اشترت دفعة تجريبية من القنابل الجوية الموجهة (واب) من الإنتاج المحلي. وقال فيودوروف في منشور له على قناة"تليغرام": "أصبحت أول قنبلة جوية موجهة أوكرانية جاهزة للاستخدام القتالي..

فقد طور أحد المشاركين في مبادرة 'برايف 1' BRAVE 1 أول قنبلة جوية موجهة أوكرانية، اجتازت بالفعل الاختبارات اللازمة وأصبحت جاهزة للتطبيق الميداني.. وقد اشترت وزارة الدفاع بالفعل الدفعة التجريبية الأولى"... ... أشارت صحيفة Die Welt الألمانية إلى أن جمهورية التشيك تواصل التنسيق والإشراف على شراء ذخيرة المدفعية لأوكرانيا من الدول الغربية من خلال شبكة سرية واسعة من الاتصالات .

أعلن مدير وكالة الدفاع الصاروخي في البنتاغون الجنرال هيث كولينز أن الولايات المتحدة ستحتاج لسنوات من أجل استعادة مخزونات الذخيرة المستعملة في الحرب ضد إيران... ... أعلن الرئيس الصربي ألكسندر فوتشيتش، إن حكومة بلاده ستبذل ما بوسعها حتى لا تستلم أوكرانيا أيا من الذخيرة التي ستصدرها صربيا إلى الخارج. أخبار العالم العربي أخبار العالم أخبار العالم العربي أخبار العالم العربي العلوم والتكنولوجيا أخبار العالم العربي أخبار العال





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