Ukraine launches drone attack on Russian oil station in Vladimir region

The Ukrainian security service announced a drone attack on an oil distribution and pumping station in the Vladimir region of Russia, escalating a series of attacks targeting energy infrastructure inside Russia. The station, which is crucial for transporting oil products to Moscow and surrounding areas, was hit, and a fire broke out near a nearby village. The governor of the region, Alexander Afdeev, confirmed the incident but did not directly link it to the Ukrainian attack or the oil sector.

أعلن جهاز الأمن الأوكراني، الأحد، تنفيذ هجوم بطائرات مسيرة استهدف محطة لتوزيع وضخ النفط في منطقة فلاديمير الروسية، في تصعيد جديد للهجمات التي تطال البنية التحتية للطاقة داخل روسيا.

وقال الجهاز، في بيان نشره عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، إن المحطة المستهدفة تمثل "نقطة محورية" في نقل المنتجات النفطية إلى العاصمة موسكو والمناطق المحيطة بها، مشيراً إلى أن المنشأة تزود مستودعات رئيسية بالوقود، إضافة إلى مطارات شيريميتيفو ودوموديدوفو وفنوكوفو. وفي المقابل، قال حاكم منطقة فلاديمير ألكسندر أفدييف إن الحريق الذي اندلع قرب بلدة كاميشكوفو تمت السيطرة عليه وإخماده لاحقاً.

وأوضح أفدييف، في منشور نقلته وكالة "إنترفاكس،" أن الحريق وقع في موقع للبنية التحتية، من دون أن يؤكد بشكل مباشر ارتباطه بقطاع النفط أو بالهجوم الأوكراني. ويأتي هذا الهجوم ضمن سلسلة ضربات أوكرانية متزايدة تستهدف منشآت الطاقة والنقل داخل العمق الروسي، في محاولة للضغط على موسكو عبر تعطيل خطوط الإمداد والقدرات اللوجستية المرتبطة بالحرب. استخدام الطائرات المسيرة بعيدة المدى لاستهداف مصافي النفط ومستودعات الوقود ومحطات الضخ الروسية، بينما تؤكد موسكو أن دفاعاتها الجوية تتصدى لمعظم هذه الهجمات.

وتعد منطقة فلاديمير، الواقعة شرق موسكو، من المناطق الحيوية لشبكات الإمداد والطاقة التي تخدم العاصمة الروسية والمرافق الاستراتيجية المحيطة بها، بما في ذلك المطارات المدنية الكبرى





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