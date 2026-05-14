Ukraine Crisis Escalates as Kyiv Suffers Heavy Russian Bombardment

The Ukrainian capital Kyiv experienced its most violent night in months as a sustained Russian bombardment left the city resembling a 'war zone' with 10 fatalities and 50 injuries. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, issued a strong statement condemning the attacks and ordering the military to develop a swift response plan.

عاشت العاصمة الأوكرانية كييف ليلة هي الأعنف منذ أشهر، حيث تحولت شوارعها إلى ما يشبه ‘جبهات القتال المتقدمة’ جراء قصف روسي مكثف استمر لثماني ساعات متواصلة دون توقف، مخلفا خسائر بشرية ومادية جسيمة.

أعلنت هيئة الطوارئ الأوكرانية في بيان عاجل عن سقوط 10 قتلى وإصابة 50 آخرين في حصيلة أولية للهجمات التي لم تقتصر على العاصمة فحسب، بل طالت مدنا أوكرانية أخرى، ووصف شهود عيان الليلة بأنها ‘الأكثر رعبا’، حيث هزت الانفجارات المتتالية أركان المدينة، وسط استنفار كامل لفرق الإنقاذ والإطفاء التي سارعت لاحتواء الحرائق في المواقع المستهدفة. وفي أول رد فعل رسمي، أطلق الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلنسكي تصريحات شديدة اللهجة، مؤكدا أن هذه الاستهدافات لن تمر دون عقاب، وكشف زيلنسكي عن صدور تكليفات مباشرة لقيادة الجيش وأجهزة المخابرات بوضع ‘صيغ عسكرية وميدانية ممكنة’ للرد على التصعيد الروسي الأخير.

تأتي هذه التطورات في وقت تشهد فيه الجبهات تصعيدا غير مسبوق، فيما يرى مراقبون أن تكليف زيلنسكي للمخابرات والجيش بصياغة رد سريع يشير إلى احتمالية انتقال العمليات الأوكرانية إلى مرحلة جديدة من ‘الردود النوعية’ في العمق





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Ukraine Russian Bombardment Kyiv Violence Fatalities Injuries President Zelenskyy Military Response

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