Ukraine claims to have killed hundreds of Russians in strikes on occupied areas, as Russia accuses Kiev of terrorism

The Ukrainian military claimed to have killed hundreds of Russians in strikes on occupied areas, while the Russian president described the attacks as terrorism. The Russian president also claimed that 6 people were killed and 39 others were injured when 3 waves of Ukrainian drones targeted a dormitory in Starobilsk, a town occupied by Russian forces in Luhansk.

زعمت أوكرانيا، الجمعة، أنها قتلت عشرات الروس إثر غارتين جويتين على مناطق محتلة، في وقت تُصعّد فيها كييف من هجماتها بالمُسيّرات متوسطة المدى التي تستهدف البنية التحتية العسكرية لروسيا.

استهدفت موجة من تلك الضربات معسكرا للتدريب على استخدام الطائرات المسيرة في بلدة سنيزني المحتلة، ما أسفر عن مقتل 65 متدربا على الأقل بجانب أحد المدربين، وذلك ليل الأربعاء، وفق لقيادة قوات الأنظمة غير المأهولة (المسيّرة) الأوكرانية. كما استهدفت هجمات أخرى مقرا لجهاز الأمن الروسي ونظام دفاع جوي في منطقة خيرسون الأوكرانية المحتلة، ما أسفر عن مقتل وإصابة نحو 100 روسي، وفق ما ذكره الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، الخميس.

والجمعة، أقرت روسيا بوقوع هجوم ثالث أسفر عن سقوط قتلى ومصابين، ووصفه الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين بأنه "عمل إرهابي". وقال إن 6 أشخاص قُتلوا وأُصيب 39 آخرون عندما قصفت 3 موجات من الطائرات الأوكرانية المسيرة سكنًا جامعيًا ليلًا في ستاروبيلسك، وهي بلدة محتلة في لوهانسك. وأضاف أن 15 آخرين ما زالوا في عداد المفقودين. خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة، حققت أوكرانيا بعض النجاحات الجديدة في ساحة المعركة، ما ساعد في الحد من وتيرة خسارتها لمناطق جديدة.

وفي الشهر الماضي، استعادة أوكرانيا مساحة من الأراضي تفوق ما احتلته دوسيا خلال نفس الفترة، وذلك لأول مرة منذ أغسطس/ آب 2024، في وقت تسيطر فيه روسيا على نحو 20% من الأراضي الأوكرانية، وذلك وفق تحليل لمعهد دراسات الحرب





cnnarabic / 🏆 5. in SA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ukraine Russia Military Strikes Occupied Areas Terrorism Drones Dormitory Russian Forces Luhansk

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel's new attacks in Lebanon, targeting residential areas, kill 9 and injure 9 moreThe analysis was based on data provided by Reuters news agency. No deaths counted in Beirut.

Read more »

Trump hints at new strikes on Iran if diplomacy fails, warns of rapid escalationPresident Trump hinted at the possibility of new strikes on Iran if diplomacy fails and there is no agreement on peace, warning that the situation has reached a critical point. He also mentioned that the US gave the negotiations a last chance before taking any further military action.

Read more »

US President's Mixed Messages on Iran Talks, Israeli Strikes, and MoreThe text discusses the mixed messages from the US President on Iran talks, Israeli strikes, and other topics. It also mentions the success of Qatari diplomacy in achieving a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, the situation of children in Gaza, and the upcoming conference on defense and security in Munich amidst tensions between Russia and the West.

Read more »

NEWS TEXT-SHETAIMAN DISCUSS 2015 IRAN NUCLEAR AGREEMENT, US-ISRAELI IRAN STRIKESThe news text discusses the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, the US-Israeli Iran strikes, the failure of the talks in Islamabad, the US sanctions on Iranian ports and the Palestinian ambassador threat of canceling the visa to the Palestinian envoy to the UN

Read more »

Ukrainian Military's Increased Use of Drones and Balloons in Russia TargetingThe Polish tech magazine reports that the Ukrainian military is increasingly using drones and balloons for long-range strikes against targets inside Russia. According to them, over a thousand Stratespheres have been launched towards Russia since last autumn. Some of them can cover a distance of up to 4,000 kilometers because of their erratic altitude adjustment. The report also quotes Ukrainian Army General Victor Koval as stating that these drones are part of Ukraine's medium and long-range strike arsenal. He further adds that these devices are cost-effective, difficult to detect by radars, and have the capacity to carry significant loads.

Read more »

João Félix Unveils Trio of Premier League Titles, Claims Advantage in QatarPlayer João Félix has achieved several major titles since his professional debut, including a unprecedented triple with Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. The star vividly remembers the challenges and emotions surrounding those victories.

Read more »